Tippling Point | The heat is on, time to raise a glass to margarita

There are as many as two dozen versions of margarita, you name it, they have it. (Image: Shutterstock)

It's extremely hot out there with a punishing sun hell-bent on sucking up even the last drop of wetness from the earth. Don't you feel it's time for a cool drink as summer showers continue to be elusive?

This week I offer you a cocktail—the legendary margarita.

The drink is cool and simple to make if you have tequila at home. Throw in some orange liqueur and lime juice to the spirit. Put a few cubes of ice. Rub a bit of salt on the rim of the glass. One of the coolest summer drinks in the world is ready. Are you too?

But the moment you decide to trace the history of this drink in hand, all hell breaks loose, you'd see the liquid in your glass cloud up. There are as many origin stories to margarita as there are versions of recipes for this magnificent drink.

Famous cocktail historian David Wondrich says that margarita has clear links to a popular Mexican drink, the daisy (which is a family of cocktails that includes a base spirit, lime, and any liqueur).

When prohibition hit the US, people who got suddenly thirsty had no other way but find ways to cross the border to get to Mexico where they could dunk their sorrows in exotic spirits. Perhaps it was then that the new concoction hit them squarely. As gin daisies, whisky daisies, and eventually tequila daisies, the cocktail became a rave in the 1930s and 40s. Back in the US, too.

The margarita (which means daisy in Spanish) was just a twist of the Mexican daisy.

Another interesting story goes that in 1938, Carlos "Danny" Herrera created the drink at his restaurant Rancho la Gloria, situated near Tijuana. What was his provocation? He had a beautiful customer, an actress named Marjorie King who was allergic to any alcohol other than tequila. To make the drink more palatable for his special guest, Danny added a wedge of lemon, a lick of salt to the spirit built on tequila. The girl got impressed, perhaps.

But Margarita Sames, a wealthy Dallas socialite would challenge that story. Margarita claimed that it was she who whipped up the drink for her friends at her Acapulco vacation home in 1948. There were so many guests on the occasion and one of them was special. Tommy Hilton took note, came away from the party, and added the drink to the bar menu at his chain of hotels. No points for guessing the hotel name!

But how could this be true, as Jose Cuervo, the best-selling tequila brand in the world, was already running the ad: "Margarita: It's more than a girl's name." For the company, the cocktail was already invented in 1938 by a bartender in honour of Mexican showgirl Rita de la Rosa.

Enough of these claims? Let's learn how to make one.

The classic margarita is one-and-a-half ounces of blanco tequila, a three-quarters ounce of fresh lime juice and an ounce of orange liqueur.

It is from the interaction between tequila and citrus and the fine balance between the salt on the rim of the cup, the sourness of the fruits and the sweetness of the orange that the drink evolves its final character.

If you want a twist on the traditional recipe, try the frozen margarita invented in 1971 by Mariano Martinez, a Dallas restaurateur. He used an out-of-use-soft-serve machine to create the wonder.

Today there are as many as two dozen versions of margarita. You name the flavour—pineapple, strawberry, cucumber mint, green tea, chocolate—they'll whip up the poison of your choice.

In spite of these hydra-headed, multifaceted, hard-to-pin-down avatars variously served in glasses rimmed with salt or sugar, taken neat, or over ice or frozen, margarita was the most ordered drink in the US in 2008.

(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog—A Cup of Kavitha—introducing world poetry to Malayalis. The views expressed here are personal.)