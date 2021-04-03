Tippling point | Rum that cost the presidency

In the late 19th century, the word 'rum' was used to describe all kinds of alcoholic drinks set to destroy mankind.

It was almost like the Biden-Trump fight for the top job. They were equally poised for the win though the Republican candidate had a definite advantage, thanks to his long experience as a politician. Then it happened. The shudder election campaigners get reading the story of James G. Blaine who was all set to win the big contest in the year 1884 has no parallels.

As former speaker of the House of Representatives and as Secretary of State, Blaine was an unmatched personality in the Republican front. Who could dare to take on the Goliath! Come Grover Cleveland, a self-proclaimed reformer from the Democratic front.

War lines are drawn.

As the campaign heated up Blaine had a huge advantage, though his reputation was slightly tarred by a few corruption charges. But he needn't have worried. The prying nose of the American press soon brought to light Cleveland's shady affair with a widow, and his subsequent refusal to marry her or accept their illegal child. In campaigns Republicans began to chant, "Ma, ma, where's my pa?" taking the fight to the Democratic camp.

Quite bravely and tactfully Cleveland, admitted that the boy was born out of his affair with the lady and he would provide financial assistance to them. But the controversy had already done some damage to the Democrats. Advantage Blaine.

The Republicans, now poised for a resounding victory, had only a single challenge before them - the Irish Americans and the Catholics who traditionally saw Democrats as more tolerant in a society rife with anti-Irish and anti-Catholic nativism.

Could Blaine do anything to swing their votes in his favour?

Blaine decided to campaign hard in states with a large Irish population, especially New York. Those days the belief was, 'Carry New York and the White House would be yours.'

As campaign funds dried up, Blaine was forced to stop over in New York City for an eleventh-hour fundraiser. The event should also have wooed the Irish-Catholic vote.

The decision, alas, cost him the presidency.

On that fateful evening, with only a week ahead for the hustings, Blaine met a group of clergymen who would endorse him as a man more morally qualified than Cleveland for the top job in the country. Few knew that the event carefully orchestrated by PR was already on its way to becoming one of the biggest election fiascos in the history of Presidential campaigns in America.

As the featured speaker failed to turn up, the organisers sought a quick replacement. Rev. Samuel Burchard, a Presbyterian priest, stood up from his seat. He did not disappoint. Endorsing Blaine, Samuel Burchard in his spirited attack on Cleveland and the Democrats said: “We are Republicans and don’t propose to leave our party and identify ourselves with the party whose antecedents have been rum, Romanism, and rebellion.”

'Rum, Romanism and rebellion.'

The alliteration struck the fancy of many people gathered there (such fancy rhetoric was regularly employed by orators to get the attention of the crowd). Especially a few journalists and also some sleuths employed by the Republicans. For his part, Blaine blinked and didn't get the oratorial bomb that had just exploded near him on the podium, blowing his chance to become the next president to smithereens. Even Burchard had no idea what he had just done as he got back to his seat.

'Rum, Romanism and rebellion,' the Democratic newspapers ran the phrase as a banner headline the next day, giving a lasting wound to the Republican camp from which it had little time to recover.

What does that slogan mean, you wonder.

In the late 19th century, the word 'rum' was used to describe all kinds of alcoholic drinks set to destroy mankind. It was evil, a dark force in a glass that broke families apart. The temperance movement attacked the working-class immigrants who were mostly Catholic and also Irish in not supporting its cause. Moreover, their 'rabble-rousing way' of living was plain disgusting, it said.

Burchard's slogan was taken as a direct attack on the Democratic party's constituency of Southerners and the anti-temperance movement.

Catholics were offended. So were the Irish. On the election day, many catholic voters had not only heard of the three R's denouncing them, but they were also been told that it was not Burchard but Blaine himself who had made the comment.

When the results came in, Cleveland trumped Blaine by 37 electoral votes. It was New York that decided the victory with the Democrats winning it by a razor-thin margin. People believe that it was Rev. Burchard who sealed the fate of the Republicans just by opening his mouth.

Rum, the devil, had the last laugh.