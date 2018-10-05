This is the first thing investors should do before investing

You can easily generate wealth to meet your financial goals and it all starts with just two things-saving and investing. These are the two major pillars on which money making depends. If you save and invest wisely, you’ll have enough funds for every decade of your life.

Before investing, it is important to have full knowledge about different investment tools, their risks, pros and cons, and what kind of returns they give so as to turn your investments into money making machines. This is the first step that any investor, especially beginners, should follow to avoid huge losses- know where you are investing and read about it thoroughly.

Having said that, there are plenty of options available in the market, from traditional to new-age, which have worked well in the favour of investors.

Out of many, one of the options is commodity investing, which has, in the past, helped investors build a stable portfolio.

Commodities are immune to performance of a company, global stock market trends, any political change, or any financial regulatory body.

When you invest in commodities, you look at inflation, seasonal cycles, and global prices trend of commodities. This can be an advantage for investors as inflation or any rise in commodity price due to unforeseen calamities could give good returns.

There are many other pros of investing in commodities, and to educate new and existing investors, traders, etc., MCX, India’s largest commodity exchange, is holding an investor education camp, ‘Commodity ki Baatein’, in six cities.

The MCX IPF initiative will discuss in-depth about nitty-gritty of investing in commodities such as gold, crude oil, metals, agri-products, and more.

These investor education camps will have renowned experts from the industry, answering all queries and debunking myths related to commodity investments.

With sound knowledge, you can make money work for you.