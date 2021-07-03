MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

The Tippling Point | The bewitching origin story of walnut liqueur

Walnut liqueur is known by many names: Nocino in Italy, Brou de noix in France, NutZino Walnut Liqueur in New Zealand, and Nucata in Romania.

Manu Remakant
July 03, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
Green walnuts and spices like cloves and cinnamon are steeped in alcohol for 40 days to make this liqueur.

Green walnuts and spices like cloves and cinnamon are steeped in alcohol for 40 days to make this liqueur.

24 June.

It is the night of San Giovanni or John the Baptist in Italy. Virgins clad in white attires stand around the bonfire the farmer had painfully built for the evening. He knew the witches would be peering from the dark gleefully, looking for an opportunity to steal the walnuts he has harvested in the season. There is only one ritual that could keep those spirits at bay - the dance of the bare-footed virgins around the fire and their picking of the soft, dew-laden green walnuts from the trees using their bare hands.

manu-remakant-logo-the-tippling-point-logo1-R-258x258You can't find a more appropriate time than the traditional annual festival, to pick walnuts that are still flexible for making walnut liqueur. A tradition that goes back to those pagan days in a far-off land - England - when Picts came to the island for the first time.

The men painted in blue (hence the name, Picts) brought with them so many interesting rituals along with a few drinking habits, one being a strange ritual of making crude brews from walnuts. Druids used this concoction to cure diseases in those days.

Later, the visiting Romans grew curious at the strange habits of Picts and on June 24, they drank the special brew to see whether they could also talk to goblins, elves and goddesses like the Picts. They might have, for the tradition stuck.

Close

Related stories

Still later when Christianity became the official religion of the Empire, it could not tolerate its people's belief in the divinity of myriad things in nature. The new religion began to stamp out pagan rituals one after the other, but the Picts' love for walnut liqueur and the rituals associated with its production were hard to score off. We do not know how this custom travelled from England to Italy and France. Perhaps the pre-Christian veneration for the walnut tree among the Picts resonated everywhere.

So once the virgins gather the walnuts (always odd in number) after dancing around the bonfire, the farmer leaves the nuts out overnight to let them impregnate with the special dew of that holy night which they believe is a panacea for all diseases.

(Image via Wikimedia Commons 3.0) (Image via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

The following morning the farmer steeps the dewy nuts in alcohol along with spices like cloves and cinnamon. The drink would sit undisturbed for the next 40 days.

On the eve of All Saint's day (another pagan holiday), the bottle is opened. It's time to sip Nocino, walnut liqueur. Time to talk with the old witches.

Today in France, the walnut liqueur is called brou de noix, and in New Zealand, what you get is NutZino Walnut Liqueur. The one made in Romania - Nucata - is used as a digestive.

Italy's Nocino is a sticky dark liqueur coming from the northern part of the country. It is made from unripe green walnuts steeped in spirit. The aromatic potion leaves a bittersweet flavour in your mouth. Try village-made versions, if you can. Commercially made nocino has 40% alcohol by volume. So go easy on it.
Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog — A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalis. The views expressed here are personal.
TAGS: #All Saint's Day #History of alcohol #June 24 liqueur #Liqueur recommendations #Manu Remakant #Nocino #Tippling Point #Walnut liqueur #weekend reads
first published: Jul 3, 2021 12:41 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.