The Tippling Point | One-time Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar's new hits, in a different field

2014 photo of part of the interiors of the Cabo Wabo in Cabo San Lucas. Notice the poster in the back with the original tag line "Where land ends and the party begins".(Photo via Wikimedia Commons CC4.0; cropped).

What has rock and roll got to do with tequila? What was going in the mind of Sammy Hagar, that famous singer and songwriter for the legendary band Van Halen, when he set up a hotel in a remote town - Cabo San Lucas - in Mexico in the early 1980s?

It was just before he joined as the lead singer in Van Halen that Hagar paid a visit to the Mexican town. He made as many pit stops as he could on his way, relishing local tequila from roadside taco shacks. Hagar later said that the drink (its homeland being Mexico) made from 100% blue agave blew his mind. So did the first sight of the town, Cabo San Lucas.

Could this peaceful place provide the right ambiance for his performances!

Hagar bought himself a condo and soon built a club cum resort - the Cabo Wabo. But why the name Cabo Wabo? Hagar claimed that the name struck him when he witnessed a local walking unsteadily along a local beach. It was a typical Cabo wobble, from which the title Cabo Wabo arose.

The place was all dirt roads and a paved street at the beginning. Business would be dull at the beginning.

Sammy Hagar knew, running the club all alone was too tall an order for him, so he sought the help of his new friends from Van Halen, which he joined now as lead singer. It was an ideal place for the team to relax and play music. A large bar, restaurant and performance space named after the band's 1988 song "Cabo Wabo" were set up in the resort. The club's motto was eye-catching - "Where the land ends and the party begins." Who could resist that!

Everyone, it seemed for a while.

Business did not pick up, as expected. The question was - who would travel this far to an almost inaccessible place to refresh themselves at the club! Hagar's accountant had already quit after failing to convince our singer that it was a bad idea for a successful rock star to invest his money and time in something he had no idea of.

Meanwhile the shareholders - members of the Van Halen band - were fast losing their capital. They were already sensing disaster when the still-optimistic Hagar offered them a golden chance. If you insist, I could buy all of you out! Van Halen brothers along with some other members of the band leaped at the opportunity and got away with the money they got. Very soon Hagar was kicked out (Van Halen says, Sammy opted out) from the band.

What would happen to Cabo Wabo and Sammy Hagar now?

A July 2008 photo of Sammy Hagar (Photo by Matt Becker via Wikimedia Commons).

In the 1990s, Hagar knew if wanted to taste success, the resort should have an in-house tequila. Everyone around him seemed to frown at the crazy idea. Without losing hope, Hagar drove around the town of Jalisco knocking on doors to see if anyone was willing to sell him the product. He found to his dismay that most of the agave farmers by then had already tied themselves up with big tequila houses. Still, Hagar's patience finally paid off when a third-generation distiller for tequila El Viejito, Juan Eduardo Nunez, agreed to sign a deal with the rock star-entrepreneur.

Sammy Hagar now took all the other tequila brands off his bar and served the customers only the brand new Cabo Wabo Blanco, Reposado or Anejo tequilas.

American tourists who came to Cabo to relax soon warmed up to the new drink (they were having their first taste of non-mixto tequila, tequila made from 100% blue agave). If they liked it, which they all did, they could grab a bottle from the adjoining gift shop to take back to the US. Business picked up.

Hagar's friend and legendary talent manager Shep Gorden meanwhile helped him strike a deal with a wine dealer from Napa Valley who promised to take Cabo Wabo tequila to America. It was an instant success, making Cabo Wabo the second best-selling premium tequila in the US. Sammy Hagar went into hit charts again, this time in a new field.