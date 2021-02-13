Tippling Point | Dervla Murphy and the spirits of people

Perhaps one of the best ways to seep into a culture is through the alcoholic spirit its people drink. None knows this better than Dervla Murphy, touring cyclist and author of adventure travel book from Ireland who journeyed around the world on foot, bicycle, or mule.

You know how most travellers do their business while going on long journeys. They pack up to their gills with all kinds of accessories and seek the help of local guides, servants, and bearers apart from all kinds of animals or vehicles they would employ to carry their supplies—brandy, whisky, canned salmon, salted fish.

But not Dervla, sorry.

A minimalist by spirit, she ate and drunk whatever the wind brought in across her path (except Cola and Pepsi). She believed that the best cure for all kinds of travel-related ailments was either rum or any locally available alcohol, that she swigged from bottles with abandon.

So when she reached Pakistan she reports in her book that she had drunk a wine fermented inside a lightly cured sheepskin that obviously tasted like dead sheep. Tell me, how many of us can stomach such a drink in your life?

In her book, 'On a shoestring to Coorg', she remembers consuming ragi beer that packed quite a punch even for Dervla. She took a few swings, keeled over the ground unconscious on a trip. But for Dervla, as she later reports, it was nothing before the more deadly drink from India that was distilled from cashew nuts.

She went dead drunk during nights but was wise enough to sober up early in the morning with a pick-me-up drink as breakfast- mostly a liter of palm toddy beer - which was so delicious that even the neck of the bottle would be teeming with greedy little ants. Her trip began from that.

Sometimes the drink she took in a journey would be so abstract that the locals might not even have a name for it and then she had to judge it by its impact on her senses. In Nepal, she was struck by an avalanche of a drink - a local ragi beer - that struck her blind for twenty-four hours. Later she came across a wonderful tipple in Madagascar that gave her gout. Dervla later learned that it's made from the sap of a Man-eating tree that claimed the lives of many French colonials. But that didn't take a bit out of her indomitable spirit.

Murphy is best known for her 1965 book 'Full tilt: Ireland to India with a bicycle.' In it, she narrates her cycling trips through Europe, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.