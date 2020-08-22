The swift rise of home chefs during the pandemic

Shirley Uttamchandani has known both the thrills of starting a company and the chills of recession. She founded and ran her own garments exports business for 20 years until about 2010, when currency exchange rates and competition from Bangladesh and Turkey made operations unviable. But in the past one month, even as another global event pushed people indoors and dented many industries, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur was coaxed into coming out of a sabbatical and launching a different venture. Out of the kitchen of her Goregaon apartment, she began dishing out kilos of sev barfi, a painstaking Sindhi dessert where noodles of chickpea batter are deep fried, crushed and set into mildly sweet, pleasantly chewy squares.

Shirley Uttamchandani.

After weeks of having sat tight amid the pandemic, people are cautiously returning to ordering in. They call for food more confidently if it comes from a home in the neighbourhood. Demand for Shirley’s barfis took off after she made a single batch for a birthday next door. Word spread over local WhatsApp groups, says her brother Ritesh (@riteshuttamchandani on Instagram), and orders are now coming in as far as Cuffe Parade and Mulund. Requests are also being made for other Sindhi classics like cumin-studded pakwans to dunk in dal, and a vegetable-loaded kadhi to pair with rice. The Uttamchandanis, who follow recipes passed on orally in the family, say they do not have explicitly commercial interests but felt encouraged to get into catering because “everybody is doing it.”

One unifier in quarantine has been the cooking and documenting of meals. Those with culinary interests have found comfort in whipping up signature foods, sharing recipes, and receiving compliments. Noida resident Kunal Bhatia (@roastedcurryindia) had toyed with making YouTube cooking tutorials a few years ago but managing his talent acquisition company took him away from that instinct. With more free time at home recently, he picked up tips and tricks like baking lachha parathas in a pressure cooker, and creating restaurant-style sauces for Indo-Chinese delicacies. Large housing complexes like the one he lives in have formed messaging groups purely to discuss food, which prompted Bhatia to “explore this as a second line of business.”

Home chef Kunal Bhatia.

His mother guides in the cooking of Punjabi dishes, while his wife helps with deliveries, and two children assist in packing and looking up recipes. In two months, some 170 local families have ordered their tandoori naans and chilli chicken. In a sign of commitment to this new profession, Bhatia even got himself a chef’s hat and matching apron. Such self-taught operations have sprung up in every locality, promoting themselves over social media and relying on a number of courier apps to carry their packages across the city. Since overheads are minimal, Bhatia is able to offer lunches for almost 30 percent cheaper than the average restaurant.

Home-cooked meal deliveries have picked up in the last two months, as lockdowns eased and ingredients became available. In Kolkata, however with sudden and strict lockdowns, Sonel Sinha — who goes by ‘The Girl that Cooks’ (@the_girl_that_cooks) — has learnt to prepare ahead. She advertises her menu through the week and takes the last of her orders by Thursday. The day in between allows time for sourcing produce and planning logistics. The former media professional sends out 30 meals across the city on weekends including barbecue grilled chicken with wine and herb dressing and pan-seared bhetki in lemon butter sauce. She also does a trial run in the beginning of the week to fine-tune and photograph the menu.

Paneer chilli by home chef Kunal Bhatia.

There is a diversity of tastes coming out of these household restaurants. Social media publicist Priyanka Pereira together with her neighbour and TV actor Anuj Sachdeva recently launched ‘Chef on Wheels’ (@chefonwheelsmumbai), for which they curate menus with a regional and seasonal focus and reach them across Mumbai. The time seemed ripe to revisit this idea, which the two had earlier researched but left unfinished, because Pereira had more leisure and Sachdeva was waiting for shoots to resume. Their chefs are working professionals aged 40-60 who often specialise in less-known cuisines.

Mildly sweet sev barfi made in the Uttamchandani household.

Take Rachita Kamdar, a dentist who makes Kathyawadi bharela ringan bateta nu shaak or vagharelo rotlo, which Pereira says is “three chillies” level of piquant, unlike the sweeter food from other parts of Gujarat. Another chef Shashi Jain recreates tastes from purani Dilli such as pinched chutkiwali rotis, masaledaar aloo and fennel-spiked gulgule. Diners also got to sample Kerala’s Malabar biriyani and gatti, a dumpling made specifically during monsoons in Karnataka. “The customers are of two types,” says Pereira. “One set is deeply interested in food cultures, and the other just likes to order something nice on weekends.”

Bhapa Doi by Bangalore's Maitreyee Pramanik.

Indeed, apart from rarer treats, there is also demand for crowd favourites like “continental” dishes, for fusion menus and for diet-friendly food. Mumbai-based Hetal Chheda’s business states clearly that she is ‘Not a Chef’ (@not.a.chef_). The former celebrity manager likes to put healthy and colourful twists on classics like spaghetti made from bright green edamame and moong served in a tangy red sauce. The aesthetics of food matter, she says. “Even for lunches and dinners at home, I like them to look good and be colourful.” In the last few months her kitchen garden has grown to include many little herbs and spices. As their new businesses take off, a challenge for Chheda and other home chefs has been dividing the use of their kitchens between outside orders and personal household needs.

Hetal Chheda's edamame and moong spaghetti in red sauce.

With little to no planning, Maitreyee Pramanik started sending out desserts and savouries ‘With Love from Home’ (@with_lovefromhome) in Bengaluru last month. The bhapa doi, a saffron-laced steamed pudding which is not usually sold outside of West Bengal, is being ordered repeatedly, and mostly by non-Bengalis, she says. While her family once ran a sweet shop in Calcutta, her own interest in cooking began when she moved into a hostel to pursue a master’s degree in mass communication. She is trying everything now, from baking cheesecakes with Indian flavours to boxing up Mughlai biryanis and kebabs. Along the way, lessons are being learnt on how to present the creations, each of which “like a baby” to Pramanik. “Some customers came back saying the food is high quality so the packaging should be even better.”

Sonel Sinha's barbecue grilled chicken.

Sending across food has allowed people to feel together while apart. A client who will be getting married in Europe soon has requested Sinha to cook a feast for her parents in Kolkata to enjoy at home as they are not going to be able to fly to the ceremony. Such potential to sweeten remote “reunions” also revived Mumbai-based Uttamchandani’s entrepreneurial spirit. “For raksha bandhan a sister sent barfis to her lonely brother in the city. She even sent me a picture later, it was so touching,” says Uttamchandani, overcome with happiness.

Ranjita Ganesan is a journalist and researcher based in Mumbai.