The rise and rise of pre-owned luxury watches

Moser & Cie is among the several well-regarded independent watchmakers who have got into the pre-owned sales space.

The Carl F Bucherer Manero Flyback is an excellent watch from a seriously under-rated company. At about Rs 5 lakh, it’s not exactly cheap, but a pre-owned Manero Flyback, in ‘excellent condition’ and with a two-year guarantee, would seem like something worth considering to people who know their watches.

The Manero Flyback is one of the several watches listed on Second Time Zone, a pre-owned luxury watch platform launched by Ethos Watch Boutiques in February this year. The launch couldn’t have come at a better time for Ethos, India’s largest luxury watch retailer.

The global second-hand luxury watch market, which has been showing immense promise for the last half a decade, appears to have taken off in this cataclysmic year, with the COVID-19-induced lockdowns providing additional thrust.

According to a report released by the Boston Consulting Group in September, the global market for second-hand hard luxury items, made up mostly of watches and jewellery and worth about $21 billion, is “growing at 8 percent a year, faster than the luxury industry overall”. Watches, said the report, account for 75 percent of this market.

Online market places for pre-owned watches are hardly new. Chrono24, the world’s largest online site for luxury watches, has been doing brisk business in the space for several years now along with the likes of e-tailers such as Watchbox, founded in 2017 and funded by a Singapore-HQ-ed private equity firm, and the Switzerland-based Chronext.

Luxury watchmakers, once wary of both selling via the Internet and the pre-owned space, have over the past few years been quick to embrace them. In 2018, the Swiss luxury goods group Richemont, which owns Cartier, Panerai, IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, and Vacheron Constantin, among others, acquired British firm Watchfinder. The same year saw Audemars Piguet, one of the big three of Swiss watchmaking, signal its interest in the pre-owned watch space. Meanwhile, a clutch of highly regarded independent watchmakers — among them, MB & F, Urwerk and H. Moser & Cie — have launched certified pre-owned watch sales.

According to Edouard Meylan, H. Moser & Cie’s CEO, the pandemic has boosted online sales overall for the company, and that included certified pre-owned models. “We launched our Certified Pre-Owned section in March and the next month, started selling new products on our e-commerce platform. Both of these initiatives have been doing very well. Several of our customers ended up buying a watch at one of our authorised dealers, while we generated close of 15% of our sales on our platform,” said Meylan. “Our pre-owned watch sales were mostly made to watch connoisseurs who know what they are looking for and understand the risks linked with buying pre-owned luxury watches on non-official platforms.”

The pre-owned luxury watch space is a niche within a niche in the about Rs 6000 crore Indian watch market. But industry insiders say that, with offerings such as Second Time Zone, players such as Ethos Watches are creating an environment for watches to be treated as an asset class. Ethos Watches declined to participate in this story, but sources in the company said that their pre-owned platform caters to not just consumers who are looking for a second luxury watch, but also to enthusiasts looking for limited editions or rare watches. “The pre-owned space has indeed picked up over the last year or so, and there is a lot of interest. But this is still a nascent space in India, and the idea behind Second Time Zone is to grow the market,” said a company official who did not want to be identified. According to people in the know, Second Time Zone is looking at launching its first boutique in Delhi next year.

Ethos Watches’ faith in the pre-owned luxury watch buyer is also mirrored by smaller players such as the Bangalore-headquartered It’sMyTime. “We’ve seen a nearly 25 percent jump in sales and enquiries over the last seven to eight months. During the lockdown, a lot of premium watches were put on the market by people who were in need of cash,” said Reena Mirpuri, one of the co-founders of the firm, which was set up in 2016. Mirpuri said that ItsMyTime has been making steady but encouraging progress over the last four years. “Most of our patrons are repeat customers and include businessmen and senior corporate executives, and we’ve been averaging a 20 percent year-on-year growth.”