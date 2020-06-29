The right gear you need for remote learning

In March this year, we witnessed a global pandemic that changed the way we live and work. To mitigate the risks of this airborne virus, we were advised to stay at home and work remotely. With the new unfolding reality and the absence of physical classrooms and learning centres, students began to adapt and switch to learning remotely. Soon, almost 60 million students became part of the great learn-from-home experiment.

With the stay-at-home order put in place, parents began working from home and children started attending classes online. We all began to adopt the new, digital way of life with almost all daily functions such as banking, grocery shopping, and more moving to a digital marketplace, personal devices became a necessity.

While most households and families had a shared PC at home, the new learning economy needs us to get the basic infrastructure in place for the conducive environment required for learning. These transformational changes triggered the demand for devices and products that can enable remote learning, such as laptops, phones, Wi-Fi dongles and more. Even those with existing devices at home are now looking for an upgrade to optimise their learning and keep up with curriculums.

To ensure learning is not disrupted, we put together a list of basic gear you need to set up a workstation at home to stay connected and productive.

The one device we most depend on is a personal computer. The right device will help you to continue on your learning journey, and keep up with demanding tasks and deadlines with ease. It is best to transition to a modern PC to maximise performance and efficiency as it is lightweight, secure, durable and fast. Modern PCs come with solid state drives (SSDs) that weigh less than 2.2 kg making them thinner and lighter than traditional hard disk drives. And since SSDs consume less power, you get a prolonged battery life that can last a whole day so that you ready to go when and where you need them.

One of the things that really slow you down is time taken for computers to start and shut down due to slow processors. But modern PCs are equipped with a Fast Startup, which wakes your PC from a deep-sleep mode 3 times faster* than regular PCs. Even apps open quicker enabling you to keep multiple programs open simultaneously. Modern PCs come with Windows 10 and hence built for security with firewall and other internet protections to safeguard against any malware threats or viruses. It not only limits access to your documents and photos, but also allows you to recover your data from in case a threat gets past your PC’s defences. Modern PCs today are offered by multiple brands like Acer, Asus, Avita, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Xiaomi and you would have a wide range of devices to choose from.

When learning from home, it’s easy to lose focus on your posture and get so engrossed that you limit your movements. But it’s not advisable to sit all day. It’s imperative to invest in a good quality desk chair as you will be spending a lot of time in it. You will also need a good laptop stand or a standing desk to ensure your computer display is up to eye level. Try a ventilated adjustable laptop stand. It will not only urge you to sit up straighter, but the ventilated will prevent your laptop from overheating.

To reduce the amount of wrist and hand fatigue when studying for long hours, it’s best to use a wireless mouse that is comfortable, fast and responsive. A wireless mouse is lightweight and works well for both lefties and righties as most are equipped with buttons on both sides. Its ergonomic design lets you use it for hours at a stretch without discomfort.

One of the downsides to studying and learning from home is managing the distractions and ambient sounds around you. You need a good quality noise-cancelling headset to help you maintain focus and tune the world out during the many virtual classes and workgroups you attend through the day.

Having access to the internet is crucial to remote working. Lack of high internet speed and loss of connectivity can greatly hinder productivity. Keep a Wi-Fi dongle handy to make sure you stay connected and learning doesn't get disrupted. These portable USB sticks can easily connect to laptops, smartphones, or tablets and provide internet service on the go.

As the lockdown is slowly lifted, you can now purchase all this gear from electronic retailers and online platforms. So set up the right environment for leaning from home today.

