The pursuit of happyness...

Staring into space is a fulltime job. We are frozen in unblinking disbelief at this invisible large-scale burglary of our previous existence. Where we used to buzz like bees in a beehive, anxious with adrenalin, we are today a study in still life. Once speed was considered sexy, a car chase in the last scene of a movie was mandatory, and we tripped over frequently because we changed directions mid-step. And now we know fifty ways to sit in the same armchair.

We who multitasked even in sleep – dreaming, snoring, sleep-walking, sleep-talking, astral-traveling – kept our waking hours jam-packed. We looked busy at work (in case the boss was watching), our friends kept us on our toes with misunderstandings, back-stabbing and big-time betrayals, the children were so embarrassed by us that it took a lot of energy to keep ourselves out of their sight despite living in the same house…

The list of what busied us was endless as we kept adding to it whatever we could whenever we could. This made our life meaningful, not having a moment to breathe. We prayed piteously for some me-time, lamenting how difficult it was to get a moment to ourselves.

And then came this season of unlimited leisure. Navel-gazing is all we are up to. Between zoom meetings and conference calls, we hang out on social media, painfully aware that our absence from any of these will make no heart grow fonder. All who frantically chased after stillness, made appointments to meditate, to chant, to breathe consciously, are now rusty from being immobile for too long.

Tranquility was always seductive in a ‘catch me if you can’ way, but its context has shifted in the current ‘nothing to do, nowhere to go, no one to meet’ climate. There were books and films and songs that replaced instruction manuals on the subject. The Monk who sold his Ferrari, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, Eat Pray Love… But who can empty their mind when not a thought lives in that head?

Of all the things rendered meaningless by the pandemic, perhaps the pursuit of peace is the one we sorely miss. Looking high and low for it in the midst of cacophony and crowds is one thing; locating it in the sudden silence and stillness around us is a bigger challenge. The paucity of time is officially over. We are free to ponder the meaning of life without any outside disturbances or the doorbell ringing. The clock and the calendar are strangers; we have not looked at them in a long way. We are all having COVID birthdays, blowing out Covid candles and cutting COVID cakes, hoping that next year this time we will be in another planet, living among another species, partying in a new way.

Give me a break, we used to say, and, well, here is the break. Someone went and pressed the pause button on us. Don’t worry, be happy -- really? Pharrell Williams looks a little mad singing, ‘Happppyyy….’, doesn’t he?

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.