Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:49 AM IST

THE NEW AGE CFO: TRANSFORMING BASICS | EP 03 | THOMSON REUTERS

Exploring and strategizing the importance of technology in CFO’s core operations. Thomson Reuters in partnership with CNBC-TV18 present The New Age CFO Study – Transforming Basics

The increasing use of technology in core finance roles has become crucial for regulatory compliance and global competitiveness. CFOs are now clearly seeking out more advanced and superior technological applications for deeper analysis and decision making, to stay relevant in a fiercely competitive ecosystem. With these developments, the role of CFOs is taking a distinct departure from its traditional responsibilities of merely managing the finances of a company. These ‘men and women of numbers’ have gradually been getting more involved in strategic decisions, along with the rest of the C-Suite. To understand what has led to this evolution and attempt to glance into the future of this trend, Thomson Reuters and CNBC TV18 interviewed leading CFOs of global Indian and Asian corporates under the banner of an initiative themed, “The New Age CFO: Transforming Basics”.

 

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:49 am

tags #Features #Thomson Reuters

