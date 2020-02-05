App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 03:12 PM IST

The #Futureshaper Summit

The following article is an initiative of CNBC-TV18 and Honeywell and is intended to create awareness among readers.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

In this disruptive age of digital transformation, businesses are moving towards a more connected world to tackle business and societal challenges.

The challenges of today are compelling industries to think upon their feet and innovate to be future ready.

Honeywell India along with other industry leaders congregated at the #futureshaper Summit last month to deliberate around futuristic solutions to world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, security,  productivity and global urbanization. Through a host of dialogues between various industry stakeholders, envisioning of future buildings, warehouses, refineries, airplanes and much more was debated. The event witnessed panel discussions on various industries such as Aerospace - Flying into the future; Logistics and warehousing - Future of retail: delivering an enhanced user experience; Buildings - Smarter cities for a better tomorrow and Refineries-Process industries of the future.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Features

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.