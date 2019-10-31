App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:17 AM IST

The Economist Events’ India Summit : Setting Course for Sustainable Growth

The following article is an initiative of Standard Chartered and CNBC-TV18's India on the move season 2 and is intended to create awareness among readers


The Economist Events’ India Summit 2019 brings together policymakers, business leaders from domestic and international companies, and respected political and economic commentators, to evaluate India’s progress and discuss the way ahead. The event had put spotlight on how India is performing on socio-economic issues from attracting investment and supporting agriculture to tackling unemployment and reforming energy policies. This year, the event was held on 17th October 2019 in Mumbai. The event featured panel discussion on topics such as:
• The newer new India: towards equity and sustainability
• Tackling inequality
• Generating jobs
• To privatise or not to privatise the banking sector?
• Trade: how is India viewed on the global market?
• The winds of change: towards renewable energy

• The infrastructure imperative: mending municipal mayhem

A two-part series covering the event will soon be aired on CNBC-TV18


Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Features #India on the move

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.