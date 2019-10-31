The Economist Events’ India Summit : Setting Course for Sustainable Growth

The Economist Events’ India Summit 2019 brings together policymakers, business leaders from domestic and international companies, and respected political and economic commentators, to evaluate India’s progress and discuss the way ahead. The event had put spotlight on how India is performing on socio-economic issues from attracting investment and supporting agriculture to tackling unemployment and reforming energy policies. This year, the event was held on 17th October 2019 in Mumbai. The event featured panel discussion on topics such as:• The newer new India: towards equity and sustainability• Tackling inequality• Generating jobs• To privatise or not to privatise the banking sector?• Trade: how is India viewed on the global market?• The winds of change: towards renewable energy

• The infrastructure imperative: mending municipal mayhem

A two-part series covering the event will soon be aired on CNBC-TV18