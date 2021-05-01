The death of pleasantries

‘How are you?’ is not a casual query anymore. Previously sunny phrases like Everything fine? All okay? Catch you later, etc., are all now loaded statements and to be used judiciously in texts and phone calls. Everyone is careful to keep expression neutral on Zoom when they come to ‘what’s up?’

Pleasantries are all but extinct in the new world order. ‘Sorry’ and ‘thank you’ and ‘see you soon’ are all recognized as extra fittings no longer strictly required, socially speaking. What then are we to do with the wealth of chatter matter at our disposal? Whom can we target with meaningless stuff about the slave-driver boss or the lazy domestic help? Our verbal diarrhea is now a silent ache in our respective vocal cords.

Once words were a spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings, now they are clunky self-conscious utterances. Formerly a natural extension of emotions, they are now to be weighed and thought out and doled out in necessary measures only.

Long involved discussions on art and literature are out; so are gentle reminiscences of morale boosting incidents from one's past. It is like the whole world has ADHD. We are running out of patience, we can rarely focus, barely sleep. We have long ago forgiven ourselves for the lack of interest in creative pursuits. That's one lie put to rest. If only I had the time, we used to say, about our hidden talent for painting or writing or sculpting. Well, now we have the time but no will to sketch or rhyme.

Scintillating conversation we had always thought a birthright. That we just have to open our mouth and a party would happen around us. Unfortunately, the chat we can come up with doesn't even keep us awake, let alone another person who may be within earshot.

While it is true that we are a scared lot, we always thought panic would turn us articulate. That we will come up with classic dialogues and historic one liners that future generations will memorise. That mortality alone would unleash our rhetoric, our oratory brilliance. Instead, our thoughts have ushered in an unfamiliar wordlesness. Where once we struggled to remain silent, muteness has come organically to mouths. Silence is the only communication.

Like goldfishes in our own tiny bowls, we face each other. Our lips are moving and our speech does appear above us in empty bubbles, but no one can hear us, not even us - the glass gets in the way.