Techno Hub of the World Powered by Taiwan Excellence – Everyday Excellence

This special episode is part of the The Taiwan Excellence Awards, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. Every year, eligible candidates are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four major aspects of “R&D”, “Design”, “Quality” and “Marketing” to identify outstanding products that offer “Innovative Value” while satisfying the key criterion of being “made in Taiwan”.

Let us look at some of the winning products for this year

XYZ Printing da Vinci Color mini is a game-changing innovation as the world's smallest full colour FFF desktop 3D printer.

Rockbook Notebook from Taiwan’s Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Company that’s smoother, stronger and way more eco-friendly. The entire RockBook, is made of stone paper, which is totally waterproof, mothproof and bleach-free.

Innolux Corporation with its revolutionary display solutions as a supplier of TFT-LCD panels and LCD terminals. Its winning product – the 5.99" ODTG technology uses special panel driving circuit technology to reduce panel down border, support high/ low frame rate driving and create new applications.

MiTAC E-gate Immigration System combines biometric technology with computer automation to speed travellers through immigration process at airports, seaports with greater ease & efficiency.

Leadtek Research has created its “amor physical and mental health management platform“ based on a wearable watch which is used to monitor personal data like sleeping habits, fatigue levels, blood circulation and physical stress index.

SEYI’s winning product ‘Straight Side Eccentric Gear Servo Press’ seems to be an excellent equipment for processing high-tensile steel panels.

Delta electronics boasts to be an environmental-friendly, energy-saving and earth loving company. Its winning product - the UNO solution provides building occupants optimized indoor environment control with respect to energy efficiency, indoor air quality and zone comfort.

Sugarcane straws by Ju Tian Cleantech are made from renewable materials and are 100% naturally compostable & bio-degradable ensuring 0% plastic pollution. The straws are made from sugarcane fibre and polylactic acid and can withstand temperatures from minus-20°C to 50°C.

