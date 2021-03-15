Tap to pay: Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card now offers enhanced customer convenience

Besides answering the safety concerns, contactless payment technology enables consumers to complete the transaction at stores within seconds, without the need to enter their PIN at the POS terminal.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took cognizance of these benefits and increased the contactless transaction limit from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000 per transaction. Now, tap to pay with your Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card without the need to enter your PIN for transactions up to Rs.5,000.

The increased limit of contactless payment brings in enhanced convenience and has changed the way we shop, dine and travel. This limit increase to Rs.5,000 will further encourage the adoption of contactless payments as most of face-to-face transactions fall within an average transaction amount of Rs 5,000.

The advantages of contactless credit card payments have been captured well in the recent video under the co-marketing campaign by SBI Card and Visa.

In this film, kids are seen selecting their orders at self-service kiosks and the mother makes the payment using her Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card, celebrating her newfound ‘cashless confidence’.

Watch the Brand Film :

SBI Card has partnered with Visa to educate this contactless limit increase by launching an offer for Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card holders.

During the 30-day campaign period, SBI Card is providing an added incentive to encourage contactless payments. First-time contactless users can avail Rs. 75 Cashback on contactless transaction worth Rs.750 or above when they make their first face-to-face payment using their Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card.

This offer is valid till 25th March 2021. T&C

As per a survey by FIS, a global player in financial services technology, 48% of Indian consumers are expected to use contactless payments. The Visa SBI Card is a step in the right direction as the adoption will only increase, in the near future.Apply for the Contactless VISA SBI Card Prime by clicking here.

This is a partnered post.