Tap into the new normal with Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card

Every industry is tapping into new, emerging opportunities. What was once a convenience has now become a necessity. This especially resonates in the digital payments sector, which has seen an uptick. During the new normal, Contactless payments have specifically seen an increased adoption, providing a seamless experience to customers. The Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card has made it particularly easy to switch to contactless transactions. You can ‘tap into the new normal’ by making safe and secure payments with just a tap, as the card never leaves your hand.

The new campaign by SBI Card and Visa vividly captures moments of joy and demonstrates how we have embraced tap as the new mantra and usher into the new way of living. It encourages viewers to embrace changes and motivates to switch to contactless payments with Visa SBI Credit Cards.

Let us break down contactless payments.

Benefits of contactless payments

With digital payments in India set to reach $135.2 billion in 2023 from $64.8 billion in 2019, according to an Assocham-PWC India study, it’s safe to estimate that contactless payments will soon become the norm. Payments with contactless credit cards allow you to pay without the need of physically swiping your card. All you need to do is simply tap your Contactless Visa SBI Card over the NFC enabled POS machine. Also, they do not require any pin, password or signature to process payments for amounts below Rs. 2,000. Being a fast, easy, secure and a convenient way of making payment, it is quickly becoming the preferred payment habit.

The safety and security of Contactless Cards

Contactless cards contain multiple layers of security including an EMV chip technology, and unique encryption which helps protect the cardholder from multiple fraudulent transactions. For contactless cards to work, the card needs to be within 4cm of PoS machine. Also, the NFC enabled PoS machine can only process one transaction at a time, ensuring added security. All this while the card not leaving your hand during the transaction and you always remain in control. Therefore, any security threat posed by card skimming is negligible.

Tap to pay

One of the first movers in this category, the Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card is the preferred choice in making secure and fast payments. To get you started on your contactless payment journey, grab an exclusive offer with the Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card of Rs. 75 Cashback for contactless transaction of Rs 750 and above for first-time contactless users.

Whether you use contactless cards for its safety of payment or the speed of transactions, or simply to avoid long waiting lines, contactless payments are sure to take center stage in the near future.

This is a partnered post.