Suspicious movements. Investigate

Be careful of online frauds
Investigate immediately with your broker any trade or suspicious transaction not authorized by you. You may temporarily freeze the account during investigation.
Have you noticed any trade transactions not done by you or not authorized by you? In such cases, immediately ask your broker to investigate such trade or suspicious transactions You may also temporarily freeze the account during investigation. An alert, vigilant Investor is always well equipped to detect unauthorized trade and take remedial action.