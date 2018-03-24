Storyboard: IPL fever to hit the country again starting April 7

Nothing unites India like cricket does, especially an event such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Vivo IPL all set to begin this April, Storyboard gets you an insight into what is in store for this year's IPL and how eventful this event is going to be for brands onboard.
Nothing unites India like cricket does, especially an event such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Vivo IPL all set to begin this April, Storyboard gets you an insight into what is in store for this year's IPL and how eventful this event is going to be for brands onboard.For more, watch accompanying videos...