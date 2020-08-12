172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|features-2|stay-updated-on-business-and-finance-news-anytime-anywhere-with-moneycontrol-on-google-assistant-5687771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 12:18 PM IST

Stay updated on business and finance news anytime, anywhere with MoneyControl on Google Assistant

Tune into our podcasts and daily market shows on Google Assistant

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

The Moneycontrol podcast is your daily source of business news, market analysis and expert insights on the latest stocks. Now, you can get all these updates and daily expert advice from Moneycontrol on Google Assistant.

With an army of experts to help you build a strong investment portfolio, find lucrative opportunities in the stock market, provide actionable insights to deal with market fluctuations, and more, Moneycontrol has consistently helped its audience navigate their way through economic surges and upheavals. You can now tune into our podcasts and daily market shows on Google Assistant and get comprehensive business coverage and real-time market analysis on the go.

ok-google

Using the power of voice, Google Assistant helps you multitask, while enabling you to explore content in nine Indian languages.

Here’s how you can access the Moneycontrol Podcast on Google Assistant in a few simple steps:
● On any surface where you use Google Assistant, simply say “Ok Google, play the Moneycontrol podcast” and get advice and updates on trending stocks and in-depth market analysis to make smart financial decisions.

● You can also long press the home button on your Android smartphone to activate Google Assistant.

Moneycontrol has been the foremost authority on business and financial news, and this new collaboration reinforces its commitment to deliver the latest updates to its readers anytime, anywhere.

This is a collaborated post.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 11:59 am

