Smart money moves to make for first-time investors

Experts share top tips first-time investors should keep in mind before launching their investment journey

April 27, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST

If you've just begun earning or are planning to create an investment portfolio, but don’t know how, this video will equip you with the information you need to start investing and saving money.

Comprehending financial jargon and figuring out which investment instruments are suitable for your needs is a daunting task. Following hearsay or advice from others can lead to mistakes and even loss of money. So it's best to talk to industry experts and define the purpose and parameters of your investment strategy before starting out.

Watch this and let our experts’ help you choose the right investment avenues.

first published: Apr 27, 2021 01:39 pm
