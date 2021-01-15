Simplifying stock trading with Malkansview

A majority of aspiring investors want to put monies in the stock market and grow wealth to achieve their financial goals such as buying a car, dream house, saving for retirement, child’s education, etc. They look for information and also attend special sessions to gain insights into the asset class.

Still, many investors, new and existing, struggle with understanding the nuances of the stock market trading and are unable to apply right strategies to reach their goals, leading to huge losses.

Thus, a right platform that educates people about trading in stocks is required where investors, especially beginners can learn not only about investing but also acquire the skill to train their mind. Here, Malkansview, which has been coaching beginners on stock market trading since 2008, can help investors with the right knowledge.

In a special virtual discussion, Malkansview presents ‘Stock Trading Simplified’ in association with Moneycontrol, Vishal B. Malkan, Trading Coach& Author, Malkansview; and Meghna V. Malkan, High Performance Coach and Author, Malkansview spoke about mastering the art of stock trading and how they help students change the attitude towards investing.

During the conversation, the Malkans also spoke about their upcoming Any Body Can Trade (ABCT) programme from January 21-24.

The ABCT programme in the last 5 years has gained immense popularity. This year will be special as the programme will be held virtually with two keynote speakers- Dr. Vivek Bindra and Gaur Gopal Das.

The 360-degree immersive programme will cover four aspects- tools, trade, risk and emotions. To find more information and book tickets, log on to theabct.com.

This is a partnered post.