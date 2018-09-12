Shout out to India’s scaleups! LevelNXT is starting soon and here’s why it matters

India is the third largest startup base in the world, and as per a report by Nasscom, the country will see an addition of whopping 10,500 startups by 2020.Even though the numbers look attractive, 90% of growth stage startups fail to rapidly scale due to lack of several essentials required uplift them. One of several reasons behind startups closing down is inadequate formal mentoring which could help entrepreneurs add value and get funding.Addressing this very big concern, PwC India and FICCI, supported by CNBC-TV18, is coming up with LevelNXT, a scaleup program, in which industry experts, venture capitalists, private equity players and legal service providers will guide entrepreneurs on scaling to the next level.Through LevelNXT, scaleups will get market access through PwC’s and FICCI’s wide networks. The companies will be chosen based on a qualification criteria and will assess novelty, impact, growth potential and more. This can be an opportunity for emerging companies who look for right mentoring and ideas to scale-up when they’ve hit a brick wall.

The curtain raiser for LevelNXT will be held on September 17 at Hotel Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. Interested and eligible scaleups can fill in the registration forms that will be available at www.levelnxt.in.