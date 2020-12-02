Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from a cricket fan to team owner

The Kolkata Knight Rider’s owner has acquired Los Angeles franchise in the proposed six-team American league. The team will be called LA Knight Riders. The actor’s Trinbago Knight Riders play in the Caribbean Premier League.

The period from September 2007 to April 2008 was among the most euphoric in the history of Indian cricket. It was bookended by India’s victory in the inaugural World T20 and the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL). These charged seven months, fueled by the high of victory and promise of money, made a cricket entrepreneur out of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Now Khan has spread his hands wide, as he does in his films, and grabbed a little more of the cricketing sky by acquiring a franchise in the proposed American League. Khan also owns a team in the Caribbean Premier League.

The highs of 2007-08 were preceded by one of the darkest hours in Indian cricket. Coached by the controversial Greg Chappell, the team flopped in the 50-over World Cup in the West Indies. It was a bleak period for the game as a whole. Bob Woolmer, the Pakistan coach, died under mysterious circumstances during the World Cup.

Chappell quit and the Rahul Dravid-led India then recovered some mojo by defeating England in England in a Test series for the first time since 1986 even without a coach.

Next on the itinerary was the World T20 in South Africa. The format was new. No one quite knew what to expect from the competition. To give younger players a chance, seniors like Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly skipped the World T20.

Cricket, like life, is unpredictable. The World T20, a tournament expected to be an experimental sideshow, turned out to be such a winner that it triggered a huge shift in national mood and also the economics of cricket.

Led by a long-haired Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India scored one thrilling win after another. Yuvraj Singh hitting England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over was arguably the most famous of the wins.

By the time the final against Pakistan came around, everybody wanted to be at the Wanderers.

At that time, Shah Rukh Khan was not just a film star but also friends with some key people in the BCCI, especially Lalit Modi and Rajiv Shukla, who were then the board vice-presidents. The three flew to Johannesburg for the final together. Khan was a conspicuous mascot for India at the ground, waving the tricolor wearing a velvet jacket and aviators.

In Mumbai, India’s victorious team received an overwhelming welcome. A parade took the players in an open-top double-decker bus from the airport to the Wankhede stadium at the other end of the city.

Khan’s career was booming. Chak De! India, released in August 2007, was a hit. And another big film, Om Shanti Om, was due for release in November. Within a matter of days, the title track from Chak De! had become the unofficial song of the Indian cricket team. When the Australians visited India soon after the World T20, the song played multiple times during every match.

I covered the series for a newspaper I was working for, and the atmosphere at the matches, especially at the Brabourne in Mumbai for a T20 game was among the loudest, most exciting ever in India. It was October. The festival season was on. Brabourne was awash in the silvery white brilliance of the floodlights. The board had again invited Khan for the match. Along with him was his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone. At the time, she was linked with an Indian cricketer, which added to the carnival-like atmosphere. This mix of cricket and Bollywood, with Nariman Point’s commercial towers in the background, provided a snapshot of India’s passions and its growing economic prowess.

Off the field, Lalit Modi was busy. It was his dream for years to bring the franchise model of American sports to cricket. Now, he was in the right place, the BCCI, at the right time, the height of T20 fever. He was hammering the framework for IPL 2008 into shape.

In January 2008, the team auction took place. A-listers from business and the glamour world together spent nearly $723.6 million to buy eight franchises. Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, along with actress Juhi Chawla, bought Kolkata for $75.09 million.

All along, the irony of Chak De! India being a hockey film was not lost on anyone. For a short while, hockey had celebrated its association with a mainstream superstar like Khan. It rejoiced when Khan took a dig at cricket in the movie when, in a fight scene, he tells an assailant to attack from the front, not the back.

“Peeche se nahi, mardon ki tarah aage se lado! Woh kya hai, hamari hockey mein chakke nahi hote,” he says.

Lekin paise bhi nahi hote

. And therefore, the star and the songs of a hockey film ultimately went the cricket way.