Scale-up Your Business's Growth With New Age Digitisation Tools

The COVID-19 pandemic has radically transformed the way we operate—in both, our personal and professional lives. The once manually-dependent Indian economy is now experiencing a switch onto the virtues of digitisation. With employees compelled to work from home, suffice it to say a business's operation and growth depend on digital agility and the benefits it offers.

While no business can escape the lacklustre set of administrative responsibilities, they are many ways to reduce the paperwork burden and improve working efficiency today. With Adobe’s numerous digital offerings that can propel a business' digital transformation and make them resource efficient, it's time to unlock the digital potential for augmenting your business’ growth.

What Is an Intelligent Digital Workspace [IDW]?

An Intelligent Digital Workspace helps facilitate real-time work and connect a wide network of employees under a digital roof, organisations are opting for technologies that help work securely and remotely on all devices. It not only ensures improved productivity, but also creates a better work experience, and drives business agility.

Take the Adobe Document Cloud for instance, which increases business resiliency and acceleration through digital documents. Say you’re working on a report with your team. To save the hassle of back-and-fro feedback loops, Adobe allows you to collaborate, comment, and track progresses in real-time. Or to follow the safety protocols of social distancing, you can embed PDFs into any digital experience, streamline them, and deliver better customer experience.

While these customer-facing activities constitute one end of business operations, it's time to address the authority and legal obligations standing at the other end of the spectrum.

E-Signature: An Effective Solution

As companies are onboarding digital tools, investing in e-signatures marks a crucial starting point. This legally-binding activity ensures validity and speeds up business operations, for example, during closing a client or hiring employees.



• Providing friction-free transactions to end-users



• Becoming a resource-efficient team to acquire remote approvals and speed up processes.



One of the basic characteristics of Adobe is making this important process as effortless and error-free for businesses as possible. With just a click, tap, or swipe, Adobe creates your e-signature; helping you establish authority to support your business at every step. To ensure security, Aadhar-certified Adobe signature is a one-click activity that works wonders in terms of:

Strategise Your Digital Plan Today for a Stronger Tomorrow

Technology has the power to streamline workflows, augment productivity, drive a company’s ESG Index, and much more. While these digital workplaces involve an initial investment, it's worth every rupee when the returns start pouring in—both in monetary and company productivity metrics.

Join us February 19, 2021 from 11:30am-12:30pm to learn more about technology interventions and digital solutions to grow your business. Together with Adobe, we take you through the benefits of using a cloud infrastructure and e-signatures solutions to streamline workflows.

Some of the topics the webinar will explore are:

1. Challenges in maintaining digital workflows



2. Technology solutions shaping the future



3. The rising need for e-signature solutions



4. Role of e-signatures in supporting businesses



5. Advantages of reducing burdensome paperwork



6. Long-ranging benefits of deploying Aadhar-based e-signatures



7. The productivity power of Adobe Sign

Register now: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/adobe-techtalk