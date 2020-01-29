‘Save first, spend later’ will help in meeting financial goals: Dassi

There’s no denying the fact that effective financial planning can help you meet your desired goals such as travelling to exotic locations, buying a car, child’s education, etc.

A solid financial plan can move you closer to financial freedom and ultimately a stress-free retirement. That said, to be able to realise your dreams, financial planning requires discipline and patience. Besides, it also requires a balanced portfolio that can generate desired returns.

To discuss the mantras for financial success and how one can plan their savings and investments, Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair held a discussion with Amit Dassi, VP- Retail Head, Stockholding Corporation of India in a segment called ‘In Conversation With’.

During the conversation, Dassi emphasised on ‘savings first, spending later’ rule, power of compounding, golden rules of investing in equities and why investors should only go with trusted financial players.

Stockholding has over 30 years of expertise in capital and financial markets catering to more than five crore customers through a network of over 200 branches.

Meanwhile, Dassi also spoke about age-based asset allocation and how new and existing investors can plan their finances in the year 2020.