Salesforce India digitally transforming the booming financial services industry

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is transforming the way we live, work and interact with each other. Technologies that were a part of mere conversation have become reality now, opening up billions of opportunities for organisations to meet the fast-growing expectations of the constantly connected consumer.

Salesforce the global leader in CRM is at the forefront of this transformation in India, launching the financial services vertical this year, Salesforce is focused on transforming the way FSI companies engage with all types of clients across commercial, wealth, insurance and retail banking. With intelligent, integrated and personalized capabilities, Salesforce empowers financial institutions to unlock customer loyalty through unified experiences across every customer touchpoint.

In an insightful conversation, industry leaders Deepak Pargaonkar, VP - Solution Engineering, Salesforce India; Anshu Kapoor, Head - Edelweiss Private Wealth Management; and Juzer Tambawalla, Head - Marketing, Franklin Templeton Investments discussed how financial services sector is driving customer centric innovation for their partners, consumers and employees deploying the right technology and processes, with Salesforce playing an integral role in this transformation.

Kickstarting the discussion, Pargaonkar said “Salesforce India helps banks and financial institutions to enable a cohesive and personalised customer experience.”

“Salesforce is investing a lot in the new-age technology of artificial intelligence, and analytics to churn meaningful information out of data generated, to provide it to the right stake holder at the right time, for better engagement with the customer. It is providing the customer success platform which allows organisations to connect with their consumers in a whole new way in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” said Pargaonkar.

Salesforce India has been working with leading financial institutions such as Jana Small Finance Bank, Fisdom, Edelweiss Wealth Management and Home First Finance to unlock customer loyalty through unified experiences across every customer touchpoint.

For Edelweiss Wealth Management, it put in place appropriate technologies to fulfil the AMC’s vision of being the most customer centric organization in the world of global wealth management.

Salesforce India did create a desired impact. It consolidated information, built resource centres, resourced helpline managers, customer satisfaction, net promoter score, advisor, debt stocks, etc.

“Our customer satisfaction scores are up from 78% to about 92% today. Our employee engagement scores are up to about 83%. 97% of client queries, concerns, and issues are resolved within the turnaround time that we are promising customers.” said Kapoor.

Likewise, Salesforce India transformed US-based Franklin Templeton Investments with its robust offerings and improved contextual one-on-one engagement with its investors across various investment cycles.

“People on the digital side keep talking about this whole segment of one, essentially to help us customize our communication and target the individual based on his likes, dislikes, habits, buying behaviour etc. A lot of the features that Salesforce offers us as a platform is helping us do that. All the platform development and marketing automation that we see is about talking to that one customer in a customised manner, so that he feels that when Franklin Templeton or anyone is trying to communicate, it’s not something that’s gone to ten other people but is a message only for him/ her. With a platform like Salesforce, I feel that this process is relatively easier and faster.” said Tambawalla.

Watch the full episode here: