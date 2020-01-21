Salesforce empowers developers; announces tech training at TrailheaDX

Salesforce recently held its flagship developer conference, TrailheaDX, in Bengaluru. The two-day conference was dubbed as a special event as it was the first one to be hosted outside of the US.

The event saw a series of workshops, breakout sessions, keynote addresses, roundtable sessions, experiential workshops, etc., empowering a new generation of developers to create connected experience, build faster and smarter apps.

The insightful conference was also a platform for admins, architects, customers, entrepreneurs and partners to educate themselves about Salesforce 360 and learn how the platform is transforming businesses and industries across India.

The event kick-started with keynote sessions where key executives of Salesforce discussed innovation with the Customer 360 platform.

Moreover, the TrailheaDX Expo featured Live Customer 360 experience, hands-on workshops sessions, specially designed breakout and roundtable sessions, Trailblazer community cove, Kids Coding Camp and held exclusive Product Demos.

More than 150 technical breakout sessions and hands-on workshops were held over two days led by Salesforce executives, engineers and product experts.

According to a recent study by International Data Corporation, the Salesforce economy will create 548,400 direct jobs and $67 billion in new business revenues in India, between 2019 and 2024.

Meanwhile, during the conference, Salesforce also announced a partnership with ICT Academy to bring Salesforce into the classrooms and train 250,000 students for the technology jobs of tomorrow by 2022.

In separate partnerships, Salesforce signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the ICT Academy; the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK). Through these partnerships, Salesforce will bring Trailhead, its free online learning platform, into the classroom – empowering students to skill up through gamified learning content and hands-on challenges.

Salesforce will plan, create and execute programs for students, providing support required to its partners for training to meet the program objectives. In addition, the ‘train the trainer’ program will support educators with relevant content to drive effective training, while also empowering them by building a strong networking group of industry experts. Salesforce will also bring job recruitment opportunities to students trained on Salesforce to increase their employment opportunities.

TrailheaDX also hosted a future trailblazer change through a kids coding camp where children participated in a contest using technology as a force for change. The top five teams presented their ideas in front of a large audience. Team Changemakers from Sukrupa School was adjudged as winners.

Team Salesforce also felicitated 17-year-old Rani from Varanasi, who featured in a VR documentary ‘Girl Icon’ showcased at Salesforce's premier customer event - Dreamforce 2019. The documentary was based on growing movement of fearless girls leading change in their communities, and fighting for a decent education.

The mega event concluded with a fireside session with Padma Bhushan awardee and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, who spoke about her inspirational journey her motivations, and how she handles setbacks and road to success as a top athlete from India.