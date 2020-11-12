Runwal Group leads real estate recovery with 3 successful launches

Runwal Group, one of the India’s leading real estate firms, has witnessed an upsurge in its business and has bucked the trend with three successful launches during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Prop Equity, the developer has sold 2276 units from the period of January to August 2020 and is the third highest amongst PAN India developers only after Lodha Group and Godrej Properties. In terms of value, the Group has clocked over Rs. 1300 crores worth of sales during this period which is a testament of its position in the market. The sales were garnered on the back of the launches of their projects – West Avenue at Runwal Gardens, Dombivli; Tulip at Runwal Forests, Kanjurmarg West and Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East.

Sharing his views on the sales, Subodh Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Group said, “We have been consistently delivering the finest developments across Mumbai and MMR region which have resulted in customer satisfaction and referrals. This has helped us in generating sales across price points, from affordable to mid-segment and luxury projects. The three successful launches during the global pandemic is the affirmation of the fact that good projects by trusted developers are doing well despite shrinking household incomes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers have become more cautious and are willing to transact, if assured of quality and delivery.”

Being one of the largest realty players in the country, Runwal Group has witnessed a continued demand for both affordable as well as luxury housing across their projects. The pandemic also gave a new perspective to home buying making the consumers more vigilant in the design aspect as homebuyers are now seeking spacious apartments with decks, balconies, garden area, walking arena, which accentuates the need for healthy living.

Commenting on the consumer preferences, Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director, Runwal Group said, “There is a positive shift towards owning a home as consumers have now realized the security benefits of home ownership. People have now started to spend more time at home as work from home (WFH) and online education has become more prevalent. Therefore, it has become increasingly important to have a good quality home in a well-maintained development with good amenities and infrastructure.”

A recent consumer survey shows that millennials are keen to own a home instead of renting and have started considering real estate as a safe means for building assets. Further, with the lowest home loan interest rates and other benefits, this is the perfect time to buy one's dream house with a reputed developer.

Brief about the successfully launched projects:

Tulip at Runwal Forests at Kanjurmag West is a premium luxury residential tower offering exquisitely designed residences. Runwal Forests is a 15 acre pure residential development situated right on LBS Marg in Kanjurmarg. The project comprises of multiple high-rise towers offering 1.5, 2 & 3 BHK units with breathtaking views of Airoli Mangroves and Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Located just 3km away from Powai, the project comprises of numerous premium recreational amenities like a large clubhouse, multiple swimming pools, a cricket ground, jogging track, tennis court, café, kids play area and much more. The project also offers a cricket ground and an exclusive cricket coaching program designed by Cricket Australia. The project landscape is by LSG Landscape Architecture Inc, USA. This project is strategically located which enjoys seamless connectivity and proximity to schools, malls, hospitals and other civic conveniences.

Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmag East is currently in its pre-launch phase. It is situated adjacent to the iconic Runwal Bliss. It offers smart 1 & 2 lifestyle residences surrounded by numerous premium recreational amenities, green spaces and integrated high street retail. Just 10 mins from Powai, Runwal Avenue enjoys excellent connectivity to Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Shopping Malls & Recreational Centers. With the proposed Metro interchange hub being less than a kilometer away, Runwal Avenue will offer city centre living to its residents. - It is adjacent to a 5-acre public garden, thereby providing residents with green open spaces, a luxury in Mumbai. Designed by Architect Hafeez Contractor, it is planned to be a vibrant high street address and transform the neighbourhood.

West Avenue at Runwal Gardens in Mumbai’s Dombivli suburb is the third phase of a sprawling township spread across 115 acres offering a world built around a 5 minute walk with Homes, Offices, 14+ Gardens, one of the largest retail developments in the suburbs, a renowned school and a multispecialty medical centre all within the township. With a superb connectivity to Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai and a brilliant location of right on Kalyan-Shil Road along with the upcoming metro just 200 Meters away, it has become the preferred haven for more than 3600 families who have already bought units here since its launch in October last year. The popularity of this township remains totally unaffected despite the slowdown in the realty sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

