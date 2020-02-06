Rumors. Turn a deaf ear

Stop believing in rumors
Never invest your hard earned money based on rumors, tips, hearsay, grapevine or motivated advertisements. Do your homework, rely on unbiased research reports or take advice from trusted and competent financial advisers.Do you chase market rumors and buy or sell stocks on random tips? Many investors often end up losing their hard-earned money on tips and manipulative advertisements. What's needed is to do your homework, rely on credible research reports and take advice from trusted and competent financial advisers. Turn a deaf ear to stock rumors or unsolicited investment advice.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 06:46 pm