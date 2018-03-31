Rewarding excellence in the Cold Chain sector

Cold chain industry in India is growing at a very fast rate. The idea of Cold Chain Excellence Awards is to highlight all the logistical and cold chain challenges and engage the speakers and audiences towards finding implementable and cost effective solutions.
Cold chain industry in India is growing at a very fast rate. The idea of Cold Chain Excellence Awards is to highlight all the logistical and cold chain challenges and engage the speakers and audiences towards finding implementable and cost effective solutions.Watch accompanying videos for more.