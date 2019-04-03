App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 12:42 PM IST

Retirement planning does not have any age. Here’s how you can start now

The following article is an initiative of NSE FinWiz and is intended to create awareness among readers

Whatsapp

Have you started planning for your retirement as yet? Financial planners have always stressed on saving for retirement from the day you start working.

As per experts, if you start planning for your retirement early, say in your 20s, you can save and invest a considerable amount and make the most of power of compounding. In this case, by the time you retire, you will have a huge corpus saved for your retirement days.

So, how to get started? One of the first steps while planning for retirement is to identify a serious figure you would require to maintain your current lifestyle and expenses in the post-retirement phase.

You should take inflation, medical expenses, liabilities, standard of living, future goals, etc., and start saving and investing accordingly. For instance, if you aim at Rs 10 crore as your retirement fund, it is advisable to save and invest as soon as your start earning and increase your investments as your salary grows.

You can achieve the desirable figure through right asset allocation such as equities, PPF, and mutual funds. Since it is a long-term investment, you can look at risk-reward ratio and take risks to create wealth over a period of time.

But, if you are in your 40s or 50s and has just started planning for retirement, it’s never too late. You can start retirement planning at any age but it comes with its dos and don’ts. All you need is a concrete financial plan.

In your 40s and 50s, you should focus on earning more, spending less, keeping realistic goals and risking more. You can invest more in equities and have one or two traditional investment in your portfolio.

You can build a huge corpus for retirement with financial discipline and right approach. Even though it is advisable to plan early, it’s never too late. You should have the right mix of asset allocation and take risks depending on what phase of life you are in.

If you want to start early, you can start small and increase the investments gradually, depending upon your retirement goal.

 

 
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Features #NSE FinWiz

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.