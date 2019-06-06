Reliance Mutual Fund investors to benefit from Nippon Life onboarding

Press Release

Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan has recently signed a binding agreement with Reliance Capital to increase its stake in Reliance Nippon Asset Management Limited (RNAM), the mutual fund business of Reliance Capital, to 75% by buying existing shareholding of Reliance Capital in the company.

RNAM is currently a joint venture between Nippon Life Insurance Company and Reliance Capital, with each partners owning 42.88% equity stake in the company. Once this M&A deal is executed, RNAM will become a subsidiary of the Japanese company and Reliance Capital will exit the mutual fund business. This deal is one of the largest Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the financial services industry in India.

Nippon Life Insurance has been a strategic partner of RNAM for the last 7 years. Nippon Life made its first tranche of investment of $290 million in 2012, picking up 26% stake in RNAM. Through subsequent investment tranches in 2014 and 2015, Nippon Life Insurance increased its shareholding in RNAM to the current levels. RNAM came out with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October 2017. The IPO, the first in the asset management industry, was very successful (being oversubscribed by more than 80 times).



Nippon life is a financial conglomerate with interests in insurance and asset management across the globe.



Nippon Life, a Fortune 500 company that manages over 49 Lakh Crore (double the size of Indian mutual fund industry) internationally, is considerably more resourceful than Reliance ADAG.



Nippon Life Insurance, a 130-year old company, is one of the largest life insurance companies in Japan, managing assets of over US$ 700 Bn. Nippon Life Insurance has revenues of over US$ 70 Bn and core operating profit of US$ 6.8 Bn.



Nippon Life Insurance has the largest market share in Japan among private life insurance companies, employing over 70,000 employees and serving nearly 14 million customers worldwide. Total assets managed by Nippon Life Insurance are twice the size of the Indian mutual funds industry.





If anything, it is relatively better now to invest in Reliance MF schemes, knowing that the fund managers, scheme objectives and business structure do not change.



Mutual funds are regulated by SEBI MF regulations 1996. These stipulate a 3 tier structure, comprising sponsors (think of them as promoters of the AMC), trustee and AMC.



Sponsor should meet eligibility criteria, such as in fin-services business for at least 5 years, with profits in at least 3 years, and positive net worth in all 5 years. They should have contributed a minimum 40% to AMC’s net worth. Sponsor should have a good track record with regards to integrity/ governance.



Trustees protect the interest of the mutual fund unit holders in fiduciary capacity and ensure AMC compliance with SEBI regulations. Typically, there is a separate trust formed by the sponsor (which should have at least 2/3rd independent directors), which holds the assets acquired through investors’ invested-money. They report to SEBI every 6 months about AMC activities and are answerable to the regulator with regard to investor interest.AMC are investment managers of the trust.



The 3 should have independence in carrying out their tasks; what is sometimes referred to as arms-length-relationship.As an example, ICICI bank and Prudential Plc are sponsors for ICICI Prudential MF schemes.Given the above, this is just a case of an AMC’s MF schemes assets get acquired by another AMC or rather another AMC-trust ; that implies that the old scheme is still alive and that it’s investment-manager has changed (for eg: Zurich MF schemes assets’ acquisition by HDFC MF) and the investors really have nothing to worry on this front.

