Red Label bags Brand Campaign of the Year Award for its intriguing ad

Brooke Bond Red Label came out with an advertisement, ‘Swad Apnepan Ka, in September last year during the 10-day Ganeshotsav, attempting to bring communities together during these celebrations.

The ad showed a conversation between an idol-maker and a devotee buying an idol for the first time. The twist comes when the knowledgeable artisan pulls out a prayer cap and readies himself for Namaz in response to the Azaan. This discomfits the customer who then considers leaving the shop. Enter: a cup of Red Label tea… and all’s well with the world.

This ad campaign touched millions of hearts and went on to win the Brand Campaign of the Year Award at the CNBC-TV18’s 14th Indian Business Leader Awards (IBLA).

The award sought to recognize the most impactful mass media/ advertising campaign and the jury members shortlisted the nominees based on criteria such as campaigns/communication that have been acknowledged and featured at industry forums, panels and awards.

The agency Geometry Encompass was the brainchild behind the campaign and the reach was also phenomenal. It received 93 lakh social media impressions, the total reach was 90.76 lakh, total engagement stood at 9.62 lakh, while total reactions were 1.15 lakh. Meanwhile, the shares stood at 14.6K.