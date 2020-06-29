App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 10:58 AM IST

Recognising The Frontline Heroes Of AGS

According to AGS Transact Technologies, the partner banks that promptly implemented mobile ATMs included Federal Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL), one of India’s leading providers of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology, has been at the forefront maintaining critical services across the Banking, Retail and Petroleum sectors to ensure public convenience during the lockdown. The company ensured that cash is available in all the ATMs of its partner banks during the lockdown.

Detailing the Covid mitigation challenge, Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman & MD AGS Transact Technologies, said, “Following the imposition of lockdown, we laid out business contingency plans with all our partners, ensured required infrastructure to work from home was in place and obtained necessary permissions for vehicle movement. At AGS Group, we took initiatives such as sanitisation of cash vans, currency chests and ATMs and released a set of stringent guidelines in offices and places of work to make the plan work.”

Offering a deep dive into operational efficiency, Stanley Johnson, Head, Banking Outsourcing, AGS Transact Technologies, disclosed, “One of the most critical tasks immediately after lockdown was to ensure that all the ATM networks are fully operational. In consultation with our partner banks, we came up with an idea to launch mobile ATMs in containment zones to cater to customer needs.”

According to AGS Transact Technologies, the partner banks that promptly implemented mobile ATMs included Federal Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

The ones who made this possible were the Covid-19 Heroes of AGSTTL - the on ground staff that worked tirelessly to ensure that ATMs were operational and sanitized in order to dispense cash in a hygienic manner.

The AGSTTL foot soldiers have been driven by a single motto: To ensure welfare and safety of the citizens while maintaining business continuity in terms of ATM management in the lockdown.

Elaborating on the recent Touchless solutions, Mahesh Patel, Chief Technology Officer, AGS Transact Technologies, said, “Knowing the contagious nature of COVID-19, we came up with contactless fueling solution and Touchless ATM solution - enabling transactions through QR code.”

“We have recognised all our employees on the field as a part of essential services. At an organizational level there have been no salary cuts and employees have been given increments and promotions as per their performance metrics,” said Chairman and MD Ravi B. Goyal.

This is a partnered post.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Features

