Raghu Dixit’s ‘India Hoga Clean’ anthem will move people towards cleanliness

Raghu Dixit, dubbed as India’s pop-rock export to the world, has been giving enriching experience to audiences through his music. His compositions are a breather from the regular life, giving people a feel-good factor.

Dixit’s brand of music is infectious which transcends age, genre and language. Over the years, his band has composed amazing music for Bollywood movies, latest being the movie-Chef.

Now, Dixit has associated himself with a social cause, an issue which is close to his heart too- the ‘India Hoga Clean’ mission.

Dixit and his team has composed the anthem for Network18’s ‘India Hoga Clean’ campaign, which aims at making Indian cities clean and encourage citizens to take some big steps to ensure that our cities look spick and span.

“This is an issue that is close to our hearts. We would love to do our bit and while we will strive along with this campaign to make a difference in our neighbourhoods, we would also love to cause a greater impact. I would love to believe that when this song being played or hummed, everyone listening is stirred into action, we will be able to make a giant difference to our country’s cleanliness,” said Dixit.

For Dixit, the idea of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ is a truly clean India, in words and action, in spirit and in deed. “At this point, our entire country needs to be cleaned, more than ever. Right from our surroundings to our politics, everything needs a thorough cleaning,” he said.

And, art is great at invoking emotions and Dixit hopes the anthem will make cleanliness an agenda on everyone’s minds. “What art is great at, is evoking emotion and stirring passions, and that is what India needs at this moment. Passionate people that will step up and make a difference,” said Dixit.

While composing too, Dixit wanted the anthem to be enjoyable and quirky, so that it stays with everyone.

“We had a great team working on this campaign, and we had a very clear plan for how this song needed to turn out. We did not want to sound preachy, and were instead aiming for a simple quirky and most importantly an enjoyable and hummable tune,” said Dixit, adding, “India has a lot of people and that causes a big issue when it comes to cleanliness. The only way this will happen is if everyone in the country is motivated to bring about cleanliness.”

So, will India Hoga Clean? “Absolutely. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, and it will only happen when we all put our hearts and minds into this cause and make it happen,” said Dixit.

The ‘India Hoga Clean’ campaign is an effort to make sure that the cities don’t look the same any longer, they get the facelift that they deserve.