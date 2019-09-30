Protect the future of your loved ones, financially and environmentally too. Here’s how

People go the extra mile to provide the best to their loved ones. They also take certain financial decisions to protect them from monetary distress, if anything were to happen to them.

Most people opt for Life Insurance or term insurance policies, to safeguard their families from financial hardship. But, what about threats arising due to climate change? Are the loved ones protected from visible environmental damage - Floods, acid rain, severe air pollution, drought and more?

Tata AIA Life Insurance has understood the need to combat the environmental crisis and hence has introduced ‘Rakshakaran Hero’- an initiative to protect policyholders and their loved ones.

Under this campaign, Tata AIA Life Insurance has pledged to increase the green cover by planting a tree for every Tata AIA Life Insurance term policy bought by the customer.

So, how does this work? Once an individual buys a term plan, the policyholder receives a personalized certificate informing him/ her of the Tata AIA Life insurance initiative #RakhshakaranHero. The letter contains a unique number, as well as a geo-tag for the sapling that has been planted in the name of that customer. The customer can log on the website and virtually visit the location of the sapling.

The company has already begun planting saplings in collaboration with Grow-Tree. Tata AIA has pledged nearly 1.5 lakh trees in Karnataka and Odisha to begin with.

“We are really excited about the ‘Rakshakaran Hero’ initiative as it helps us fulfil our objective of ‘giving back to society’, by financially protecting people as well as protecting the environment. Our consumers are heroes because not only do they protect their families’ future but also secure our collective future by protecting the environment. Our consumers are the real heroes who are promoting our cause of environmental sustainability,” said Mr. Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

Rakshakaran Hero can be a great start to combat global warming and safeguard the collective future of the nation and an example for others to follow.

