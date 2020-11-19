Powering Next-generation Communication Beyond Voice, Video, Data

Connectivity is undergoing an evolutionary change and the promise of 5G in building a connected world has captured the attention of business leaders, policy makers across the globe. As existing connectivity technologies continuously expand and evolve, we tap into the many innovation challenges and opportunities presented by media transformation and how next-gen communication can take it from passive consumption to interactive and immersive visual experiences.

With Intel and Reliance Jio at the helm of this transformation, we put together an esteemed panel to understand the myriad applications of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and more such technologies in the 5G era. The panel was moderated by CNBC-TV18 anchor Kritika Saxena and comprised of Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, VP - Data Platforms Group, Intel Corp; Anish Shah, President and Head, Information Technology - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited; Lynn A Comp, VP - Data Platforms Group, GM - Visual Infrastructure Division & NPG Strategy, Intel Corp; and Kiran Thomas, President and Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Excerpts from the discussion:

Kritika Saxena: How are technologies such as machine learning enabling the transformation that 5G aims to bring in?

Anish Shah: One of the important foundations here is consumption of data, and so far Jio has created the consumption economy. Before Jio began its services data consumption was .2 exabyte per month; and after it was launched, it has gone up to 8 exabyte per month. In fact, within the first six months of Jio's launch, consumption went up by almost 5 times. If you review the details, you’ll see that the primary consumption is largely driven by video-based streaming services. Jio’s connectivity contributed to the rise and popularity of streaming platforms such as Hotstar and Netflix.

Even the enterprise side of the business uses SaaS applications and video conferencing with the foundation of 4G. The real power of 5G technologies will be in the ability to expand beyond mobile phone applications. We're now also talking about IoT and many more rich applications and services, which can be driven on 5G. Jio's entire strategy of fibre to the home, complemented by 5G, will be in the forefront to provide coverage, low latency and ultra-high speed network. And 5G will certainly provide enhanced mobile broadband, and also enable machine-like communication, which are IoT-based services. While consumers will gain high speed data connectivity, it's IoT that will drive the core 5G business.

Kritika Saxena: What role will AI and cloud computing play in changing the current infrastructure in India? And what role will Intel play in accelerating that vision?

Nivruti Rai: Connectivity is going to be a key enabler. What Reliance has done is laid the complete infrastructure, the generation of required services and providing data. But as Anish said, 5G is going to be completely different. The reason behind this is not just the evolution of technology—with 4G going to 5G—but that it's a revolutionary technology. It will not only enable phones but a plethora of activities and value-add usages and services that 5G will create. Be it factory automation, smart cities, intelligent retail to name a few, it will go way beyond phones. With regard to AI and cloud, the market is saying in the next 5 years, you'll see so many digital services come into existence and double in value as compared to today. Whether it's e-commerce or digital ads, they will require enhanced connectivity. To enable these market trends, AI and edge will be critical inflection technologies that will drive growth for our country and the world. Also, this is an opportunity for technologists to put these technologies together as a solution and create a platform to enable them. In India, we have millions of MSMEs who will go through a massive transformation through technologies like AI, edge and more enabled through cloud. This will greatly increase their contribution to the economy.

I believe the partnership between Intel and Reliance is a beautiful yin and yang. While we look at Reliance to drive services and reach the masses across the world, Intel looks at technologies which have the ability of commute, storage, graphics and memory to create a data centre. Intel has a wide-ranging portfolio of components which gives it an advantage, and we can optimise resources from the data centre.

Kritika Saxena: How do you see the emergence of 5G and edge computing technology relevant to Reliance Jio now versus what it was 1-2 years ago?

Kiran Thomas: In the few years, there has been a great acceleration of digital conversion. The other big trend happening now is at an inflection point is that software and algorithms are making everything smarter. Reliance Jio was committed to connecting everyone with everything and providing people with smart devices such as Jio phones and IoT devices for homes. The need for data is slated to explode. 5G is the fastest way to bring about that transformation, while fibre will eventually catch up to it and power richer technologies.

Talking briefly about edge computing. When the consumption was lesser, you want to centralise your supply as it's more efficient to serve small fragments of demand from a few central locations. But that reality is quickly changing as consumption is heating up across the globe. This impacts the cost as we have to create huge capacities within those few locations, and also generates risks in optimising services in case of security breaches or outages. So it makes sense to push out the content and services towards the edge; closer to where the requirement is so that we have a resilient infrastructure to mitigate potential risks.

Kritika Saxena: What challenges and opportunities do you see for communication service providers on visual cloud and how can they overcome these challenges and democratise from it?

Lynn A Comp: I think it's a great opportunity because communication service providers have so much to be proud of, as they have democratised information and communication. I like to think of AI in two simple ways. AI takes a lot of complication information and generates insights from the breadth of data coming up, and tells you what to do about it. So 5G and AI can allow communication service providers to provide resilience in their infrastructure, to uncover popular content pieces in particular locations, and more to gather key insights for resource management. This ensures that those who need critical information or need to communicate, be it individuals or machines, have what they need. The partnership with Reliance and Intel really comes down to what we are trying to solve together, what platforms we are trying to build together, what tools can we give to other problem solvers to unleash solutions we've never seen before.

