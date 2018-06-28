Policy architects, top tax consultants to assess 1 year of GST; Here are the details

The rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST), last year, was hailed as the biggest economic reform India witnessed since Independence, expected to boost fiscal efficiency, tax compliance and domestic as well as foreign investments.

One year on, the unified tax structure uncomplicated the tax-filing process, multiplicity of taxes. Also, revenue collections crossed Rs1 lakh crore in April 2018, dubbed as a huge achievement and the total number of companies registered between July 2017 and February 2018 stood at 68,299 as compared to 63,106 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

To assess hits and misses of the iconic Indirect Tax regime, CNBC-TV18 and PwC India are hosting ‘GST Decoded 1 Year On’, a forum to witness Statesmen, Top Policymakers and Captains of the India Inc discuss the impact of GST in its first year on the Indian economy.

The platform to have presence of Industry Leaders, CEOs, CFOs, top tax consultants and the format will allow them to have face-to-face interaction with our speakers.

A panel discussion will highlight advantages along with key challenges faced by the industry during the first year of implementation of GST in India.

On the policy front, the states’ viewpoint will be articulated in a special panel with representation from some of the key State Finance Ministers and members of the GST Council such as Dr. Thomas Isaac, Kerala Minister of Finance, Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Minister of Finance, Mauvin Godinho, Panchayat Minister (Goa) and Mahender Singh, Member GST, CBIC.

In an exclusive Town hall format, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Union Finance Secretary, will be sharing his perspective of the Centre on GST achievements in the past year and anticipated challenges during the current financial calendar.

The evening will be followed by the launch of a special report from PwC India titled ‘365 days of GST: A Historic Journey’ and an address by Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader Indirect Tax, PwC India.

The event to be held today – June 28, 2018 at Hotel Taj Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. Tune-in to CNBC-TV18 6.15 PM onwards for LIVE updates.