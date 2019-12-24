Poker hacks for beginners: Tips and tricks to ace the game

Varun Mahna

The game of poker has witnessed unprecedented growth in the recent past. The factor that it changes a person’s fortune overnight has grabbed the eyeballs of poker enthusiasts and escalating demand for it. The role of the internet has been instrumental in giving a push to the game of skill, thus making online poker more popular than offline.

For a newbie who gets butterflies in his stomach to start with poker, he needs to balance the fun and excitement so that he can quickly scale his/her skill sets and maximize their returns.. Which road should he opt to become the next biggest poker star?

Enumerated below are the tips and tricks that will help the beginners to ace the game.

Always start with stakes with which you are comfortable

As a beginner, always remember that your main goal is to hone your skills as a poker player, so before jumping into the actual practice, it is suggested to play stakes one is comfortable with and can manage their bankroll.

• Managing the bankroll for a newbie would be able to help him to practice better with a calm mind and play the game without fear of going bust.

• A player’s skill level multiples when he increases the time spent on learning the game. , Starting the game with stakes not supported by one’s bankroll and losing, will demotivate the newcomer. Starting with controlled bankroll will also allow the user to concentrate on their gameplay and sharpen their skills.

Play only when you are in a good emotional state

It is said that an emotional player cannot succeed in any game forms. Winning or losing is a part of the game, so make your head that you may face loss while playing poker and you need to deal with it while playing the game. It is always advisable to start with a fresh mind; when a newbie is at a subtle mindset.

Many a time, a player makes a silly or stupid mistake when he is tired, angry, or even when he is drunk, and this costs him. A player should avoid poker games when he feels terrible, this is one of the best steps which can help him to become a poker star.

Stick to one table when you start playing

The trick can work like a wonder when a beginner is following it while playing poker. As a newcomer, his goal is to learn the game strategy and concentrate on absorbing all the essential information. So leave multi-tabling on the first few days, only to get a better and clear understanding of the game. Concentrate well when the opponents are playing what hands they have at showdown. Also concentrating on your positions, along with playing tight-aggressive approach can help you excel in the game of skill and tricks.

Take your time

Taking decisions automatically is not considered to be healthy practice while playing poker. This is a common mistake that even many known players commit and often losses their chance of winning money. Always take your time and think about the tricks and tips shared with you for the best outcome, especially when a player is a newcomer in the world of poker. It can be overwhelming thinking about everything at once, for example, your positions, poker hand ranking, etc.

Study the Game

Like any sport, poker requires a lot of practice to master. Not only is this practice restricted to playing the actual game but also reading a lot about poker to improve one’s game. There is a ton of online material, both paid and free, for a player to reap benefits from. Spending time researching for best strategies and practices will reap benefits in the future for any new player and develop a confident playing style. Seeking help from professional players in the later part of one’s journey is also a good way to continuously improve.

Conclusion

As per the World Poker Tour, there 100 million poker players worldwide and it can be said that every top player had once tasted loss at the table and they bounced back & become a million-dollar winner.

As a newbie, one has to start somewhere to earn name and fame in this game. Start your journey with these magical tips and tricks to become a poker star. Remember, Poker is a game easy to learn and tough to master.