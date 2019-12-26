Poker benefits: How the game amps up thinking ability

Nitesh Salvi

We exist in a world where it is perfectly normal to have a laptop on your desk, a tablet in your bag and a Smartphone in your hand. When you’re in the flow to play a game, you can — all you have to do is open an app and start playing. However, with the help of poker games, you can end up making a good sum of money as well.

The top-most cognitively demanding card games are those that incorporate memory, strategy, and attentiveness. It may be as simple as playing concentration or match with a partner, or as complex as an evening playing bridge. One of the challenges of a hearty round of poker is perceiving and interpreting the subtle signals others emanate as they try to win the game. This combines an array of both cognitive and complex interpersonal skills that really keep the brain sharp.

The clear answer is YES when it comes to if poker is useful for your brain. Poker game teaches and improves various skills & personal qualities.

Medical benefits of playing Poker

Poker develops your logical thinking extensively like no other game. Contrary to what people think about the game, it takes tons of consciousness and alertness while playing, to actually be good at it. You cannot argue logically (even general topics) with a great online poker player (who plays anywhere between 6–15 tables avg. or more at a time ) because his thinking is just straight and to the point, not influenced by any minute emotion.

Reduces risk of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's is known to be a neurodegenerative disorder that has a genetic predisposition and no certain cure has been recognized as of now. However, it can be prevented with certain cognitive sports and poker is one of them.

Studies have shown that playing poker can actually reduce your chances of developing brain-related diseases like Alzheimer’s by over 50 percent.

Leads to rewiring the brain

Poker acts like Pushups for our brain. It strengthens your brain and shields your nerve cells. Playing poker can help to rewire your brain and help to create myelin for a longer run. When we perform any activity consistently, it leads to the creation of new neural pathways. The nerve fibers are surrounded by a myelin sheath. This protects and nourishes the nerve cell. The more often impulses are transmitted through this network, the thicker the myelin sheath becomes. This is called myelination. Hence, the more poker we play the more myelin our brains create.

Poker also helps in controlling emotions and making quick decisions that increase cognitive capacity, hence improving your chances of keeping a healthy brain.