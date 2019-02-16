PM Modi to give keynote address at News18 Rising India Summit

The second edition of News18 Rising India Summit this year is truly unmissable following its line-up of speakers and topics of discussion.

This year’s theme of Rising India is ‘Rising Above Going Beyond’, and is scheduled for February 25 and 26. The event, which is a celebration of significant achievements, will witness a host of leaders from varied industries.

The annual event will bring together national and international dignitaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the keynote speaker on the first day. Day one will also see Sadhguru and Ramdev engaging with the audience, followed by an array of union ministers speaking on their idea of ‘Building India for the Future.’ The third session on the first day will consist of chief ministers from five states. The final session will see PM Modi addressing the audience.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will address the audience on the second day of Ebix India Presents News18 Rising India Summit 2019 Powered by YONO SBI by elucidating on their vision for India.

The Day Two will witness Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on his idea of ‘Rising India: The Challenges Within’, followed by four Congress chief ministers for ‘A View From the Other Side.’

The third session on the same day will consist of a panel consisting of eight women leaders deliberating on ‘Be a Woman: The New Gender Equation.’ Immediately after this in ‘The Next Leap’, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, India’s boxing champion Mary Kom and others will deliberate on India’s future in sports.

The post-lunch session will have Union minister Smriti Irani in conversation with RPN Singh. The 3:30pm session will be lit up by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

The following two sessions will focus on youth. While young and dynamic leaders from the political circuit will deliberate on the ‘Future of

Rising India’, thought-leaders from the startup space will occupy the next session.

This year, News 18 Rising India’s state partner is Government of UP, digital partner Jio TV and infrastructure partner ACC Limited.