Password. Your top secret

Never keep a common password
Ensure complete secrecy of your trading password.. Your account may be misused by someone most trusted by you. Use alpha numeric password for safety and change the same frequently.Accounts with common passwords like 123456, password or name & birth dates are most prone to be hacked or misused. The key to keeping your online investments accounts safe and secure is to frequently change unique alphanumeric passwords and not to write it anywhere.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:53 pm