OPPO Reno3 Pro to take the Indian smartphone market by storm, will introduce yet another world first innovation

OPPO has grabbed a significant share of the smartphone market by being the harbinger of innovations in the global smartphone industry. With consistent focus on ever-evolving demands of consumers and introducing cutting-edge technology, OPPO has always laid great impetus on research and development. OPPO today has made noteworthy contributions to the global smartphone industry and carved a niche for itself, while also building the required brand trust among its consumers.

Packed with intuitive features and useful upgrades, OPPO today leads the way in smartphone camera technology leaving no stone unturned when it comes to pushing boundaries to bring smartphones with the best camera technology for its users.

In 2013, OPPO took the lead in unveiling the world’s first rotating camera in OPPO N1. The next in line was OPPO Find7 in 2014 that redefined clarity by introducing the world’s first phone that can take 50 MP photos. The year 2015 once again witnessed ground-breaking technology in the form of world’s thinnest phone. With a thickness of a mere 4.85mm, OPPO launched the R5, which was the slimmest smartphone in the world that could slide into the pocket seamlessly. OPPO’s consistent effort in pushing the limits of modern mobile technology remained unstoppable. Soon after OPPO R5, the company brought OPPO A57 in 2016 that touted the world’s first 16 MP Selfie Camera, a perfect device for selfie enthusiasts.

OPPO not only concentrated on camera and design but has also created an indelible mark in the performance and battery life department. OPPO brought the 1st VOOC &SuperVooc charge technology that dramatically improved the charging time. The first generation VOOC charging increased charging speed to 5V/4A which could charge a phone to 60% in 30 minutes. Super VOOC technology kicked this up a notch that allowed phones like OPPO R17 to be charged up to 40 percent within 10 minutes.

With a plethora of tech innovations, OPPO stood at the helm of the cutting-edge technologies by introducing Reno Series in 2019, the series that has established many firsts across the globe. For instance, with the Reno 10x, OPPO became the first smartphone brand to bring an industry-first 10x Hybrid Zoom feature, marking a significant milestone for the company in the camera tech department. Not just that, but the same device came with yet another unique innovation in the form of a shark-fin rising front camera.

With the OPPO Reno2, the company added a string of unique features to the camera department, unlike many of its competitors. The device packed in the World’s First Pop-Up camera with Bokeh effect in the video, helping users capture great videos with the focus on the subject and everything else in the background. Not only this, but OPPO Reno2 also supported 20x zoom that could zoom into any object from a distance with utmost clarity.

According to reports, the OPPO Reno3 Pro is expected to take this legacy of camera innovation a notch above. The smartphone is likely to debut the world’s first 44+2 MP dual punch-hole camera. With this, OPPO will have yet another world’s first to its name, among the countless others that it already has. As per the rumours, OPPO Reno3 Pro is not only made for the millennials but also targets the euphoric and the carefree who are digital-savvy and prefers image Apps and video Apps for entertainment content. OPPO is simultaneously targeting the value-conscious users who look into a lot a factor while buying a smartphone like RAM, camera, and battery.

With futuristic features to tap into, OPPO’s deep-dive into camera technology will pay off in terms of positioning it as the best innovator of this decade. As pervious Reno devices have set a high benchmark in the imaging department, it will be interesting to see what all other features the Reno3 pro will debut. By far we can call it the most anticipated product of Q1 2020.

This is a partnered post