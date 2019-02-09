OPPO K1 has everything that you look for in a smartphone at just Rs 16, 990

Smartphone maker OPPO has launched its K-series in India with OPPO K1 smartphone. The smartphone is going to intensify the competition in the mid-segment category as OPPO K1 is packed with latest technology, priced at a competitive price of Rs 16, 990.

OPPO has made its offline footprints in India with their attractive products in the sub-Rs 20,000 range. The company is looking to capture the online market as OPPO K1 will be available on Flipkart from February 12.

The first impression of the phone is, it is a good buy as OPPO has brought the latest indisplay fingerprint scanner, AI-enabled cameras, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 AIE, and more in one phone, without compromising on the look.

The look of the OPPO K1 is quite stylish and attracts at the first look. OPPO has taken keen interest in designing the body of OPPO K1 and used 3D gradient exterior. The smartphone maker has used 3D injection molding process that blends light and shadow into endless colour.

The look compliments the 6.41-inch screen and with the AMOLED display, reading e-books, watching movies, playing games, editing photos and videos becomes an immersive experience.

OPPO K1 has also taken security and privacy issues seriously and its latest indisplay fingerprint scanner, one of the USPs of the phone, is quite fast and locks/unlocks the phone in blink of an eye.

Having said that, another appealing feature of the phone is its camera. OPPO K1 comes with 25 mega pixel front camera, and 16+2 rear camera. They are powered by AI Beauty feature that brings out the best of shots that don’t need editing.

The OPPO K1 has not disappointed the game lovers at all as the phone can support heavy games such as PUBG, thanks to its Snapdragon 660AIE SOC.

Even after heavy usage, the phone leaves you with ample battery as OPPO K1 comes with a fitted battery of 3600 mAh.

The phone also has voice noise reduction feature, which enhances the audio experience.

Such features in one device with the price point of Rs 16,990 is a good buy as smartphones with such features come with a hefty price tag.

OPPO K1 doesn’t burn a hole in your pockets and keeps your tech game up. The phone can power up its online presence.