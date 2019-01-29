OPPO all set to launch a new series of smartphones in India

All smartphone users looking for latest technology in mobile phones at affordable prices! Your wait is over! OPPO, India’s fastest growing smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its new series in India, under which the new handset will have the ‘in-screen finger print sensor’. Not only the phone will be backed by this amazing feature but will be priced in under Rs 20,000

The series is already a hit in its home country and OPPO is expecting to repeat the same success in India. As per sources, the phone would be priced below Rs 20,000. OPPO is well-known for bringing out products with latest tech and has always been known to add high-end technology to their phones while keeping the price point under check.

The smartphone maker has improved user experiences over the years. This ranges from improvised cameras to smarter charging solutions. These innovations aim to take smartphone technology to next level in India and across the globe. Meanwhile, OPPO’s online and offline presence has helped it immensely, making it even more popular among consumers.

PPO seems to be cashing in on the trend of growing penetration of virtual shopping mode among Indian buyers which accounts for over 35% of overall smartphone sales in India. OPPO which has been a pioneer in the offline segment since last five years and also has substantial online presence on all major virtual shopping sites is now further looking at consolidating its position with the new launch.

Traditionally OPPO has been an offline player, however in its fifth year in India the company is looking to gain ground in the online segment as well. OPPO is moving aggressively into multi channel distribution strategy in order to cash in on the demand from both ecommerce platform and smaller towns. OPPO reiterates that its main focus remains on offline channels, however, post increasing the brand value it will leverage the online channel.