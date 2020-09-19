Online child safety is linked to parental awareness and training

The internet can be a wonderful place to learn, shop, play games or even to connect with your friends but unfortunately, you will also find predators, identity thieves and other serious threats online. It is time to understand that there are people who are stalking your online activities and are always on the prowl and waiting to attack unsuspecting targets.

Children are extremely internet savvy but also extremely susceptible to an online attack. Not only do they require constant vigilance on their activities by their parents, but they also need to be trained and made aware of the potential threats lurking in the cyber world.

Cybercrimes have become a major challenge in this COVID era, as vulnerabilities have increased due to enhanced personal computing outside of secure networks. And while it will take time for us to go back to our old ways, we still have to consider the online schooling option for our children to continue studying in some limited way.

Due to the rapid adoption of the internet as an educational tool, people are now considering online education as an option extensively. The coronavirus crisis has shown us how online education can also become a viable option for millions of students who are attending school from home.

Having said that, things differ greatly when you are studying from the comforts of your home. Your institute’s cybersecurity infrastructure does not protect you or your smartphone when you are logging on remotely.

You remain solely responsible for the safety of all information you share online and also the security of your home computer and digital network (Wi-Fi). If things go wrong, you won’t have anyone to blame but yourself and the liability is completely on you and your family.

There are two important points that need to be discussed here. First, how remote learning affects your privacy and second, what are the steps that parents, students and teachers can take to build an online environment that is a safe digital space for children.

To keep children safe, you'll need to know about the different types of cyber threats that exist. Some basic and advanced level of awareness about cyber threats and cyber security will help you and your children make smart decisions online. There are case studies where hacking incidents have left children vulnerable with zero mitigation.

Let us take a recent example of hacking, where a school was conducting online classes on a live chat and the system was hacked. The hacker proceeded to play a pornographic video in the middle of the session. The school’s reputation was severely tarnished due to this incident but the mental trauma faced by the young students was quite unimaginable.

Another example was of identity theft and cyberbullying, is that of two classmates—two friends (male and female) —who used to chat frequently on social media.

One day the male student’s account was hacked and the hacker started chatting with the girl who was also a friend of the female student. He then proceeded to send “soiled” links, vulgar images and even posted it on the male student’s social media accounts, leading to an uproar.

The girl and her family took strict action against the male student. But they had to wait until the case was investigated to understand that the male student’s account was broken into and that he was innocent of the crimes for which he was arrested.

The situation traumatised both the students and caused great stress to their families. This is a great lesson and an alarming incident for all parents to be careful about their child’s online activities.

A more serious incident was that of online radicalization, where four boys went missing from the Kalyan area of Maharashtra and were found dead in another country a few weeks later.

A police investigation revealed that the boys were chatting on social media with a girl, who in reality was a bot! The boys then went on to become fighters for ISIS and traveled via multiple countries to reach their destination all because of online radicalisation, with their families unaware of their situation and they are not the only ones.

Most parents do not know that a hacker can fetch all information from social networking sites like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter very easily. At times they can even use gaming apps or the photos app on your phone and entice you to download malicious apps that ask for your permission to access your device. In this period, the hacker team collects the entire data and then proceeds to blackmail the targets and also create leverage for other nefarious activities.

So now the question arises, how should a parent control and monitor their child’s online activities? How do we live fearlessly?

There is a simple solution. There are parental control applications that are mostly available on all devices running different operating systems which most parents ignore or do not research.

Once you install this app in your child’s personal computer or mobile device, the parent will know which website their child is accessing and for how long. Even if the parents are not home when a child is online, they will have remote access where they would still have the ability to control their child’s computer or phone.

Such parental control apps are at the forefront of creating a safe environment for children but remain largely unknown or underutilised. It is time to shed any inhibitions we may have of overtly monitoring our children because COVID has exacerbated cyber threats for our children and the more precautions we take the better it is.

Apart from training ourselves as parents, even children need to be cautious of these attackers and must follow some basic guidelines.

For example, children and adults both should use authentic websites with proper security certificates and not access any unknown sites/links which do not have these certificates.

Most modern browsers will issue warnings for these threats which need to be taken very seriously. At times, children may even receive emails that would be in a format that would look exactly like it has been sent by their school or college. But, when you click on the link, your username or password is compromised which can be misused for a multitude of cybercrimes, which you will only realise after a fair amount of time has passed. But even this basic knowledge is not common among parents or children.

It is prudent that parents exercise a variety of options available to them and access parental control apps to keep a check on their children’s activities.

Schools, too, should be more careful about their students and enable tougher firewalls on their online classes and enable some security measures to protect their students from hackers.

Their IT departments should know about every click the student is making and whether it is safe or not. Simple things like a password manager that secures all our passwords is quite useful to prevent hackers from gaining access to your accounts and misusing it. Also, the phone or computer hard disk should be encrypted, which permits limited access to any successful hacks.

Most importantly, parents should consider robust and complete security solutions (even if it is paid) to protect their personal computing devices if the free apps do not provide adequate security depending on their family’s usage.

We must shed our inhibitions to pay for security and stop aligning towards free solutions that can be a gateway to hackers. Our children deserve better and this is the only way to ensure they remain safe from an ever-evolving world of threats, where even children are not spared.

(Nikhil Mahadeshwar is a cybersecurity expert and ethical hacker.)