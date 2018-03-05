App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Mar 05, 2018 02:49 PM IST

OnePlus- Breaking the premium smartphone duopoly in India

OnePlus’ ground-breaking specifications and competitive pricing has given it an edge over other smartphones, making it a favourite among users.


The rise of Global Smartphone brand Oneplus in India has been nothing short of spectacular. In just three years, OnePlus has wrested the number two slot in the premium smartphone segment. No mean feat, considering that OnePlus was pitted against well-entrenched global leaders like Apple and Samsung.

Its India business has been such a hit, that it is now OnePlus’ biggest market globally, and accounts for a third of its worldwide revenues.

As per IDC Q4 2017 data, OnePlus continued its growth in the overall Indian premium Android smartphone segment (above $400) by capturing 48% market share in Q4 2017.
“It is truly remarkable that OnePlus has become the biggest Android premium smartphone brand within just three years of entering the Indian market. It is a great validation of our user focused approach and online first business model. We are truly humbled and grateful to our business partners and loving community for their continued support,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus.

OnePlus started selling its devices in India on a ‘by invitation-only’, which created a stir among customers, who were curious to know about the smartphone. Later on, they went on to sell their phones through e-commerce channels. Since the beginning, OnePlus’ ground-breaking specifications and competitive pricing has given it an edge over other smartphones, making it a favourite among users.

During 2017, OnePlus grew by a staggering 1116% in the premium smartphone segment as it further strengthened its robust performance in the online market and entrenched itself in the minds of smartphone users in India by consistently staying ahead of the players like Apple and Samsung.

The IDC data also highlights the growing importance of the premium Android smartphone segment that outperformed the overall smartphone market with 97% YOY growth (vs 54% for overall premium smartphone market and 14% for the overall smartphone market).

To further enhance the user experience and complement its online only presence, OnePlus launched an authorised offline store in Mumbai and partnered with Croma.

OnePlus’ ‘Never Settle’ tag stands true and the best examples are OnePlus5 and OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5T scored over competition with industry leading features like 8GB RAM, Dash charging and OxygenOS

OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. And it is evident in each of its smartphone.

 

