New to investing? Here’s some valuable financial advice for you

Whether you are new or a seasoned investor, everyone wants to invest their hard-earned money in safe investment tools to create wealth.

Though a well-informed investor must have gathered a lot of experience in their investment journeys, a new investor requires hand-holding when it comes to personal finance, which makes it important to seek professional advice related to systematic investment planning.

Here, a share broker can play a pivotal role in giving direction towards sound financial planning and help investors put monies in relevant investment tools, depending upon the risk appetite.

That said, investors often find it difficult to trust their money with brokers, losing out on professional advice.

So, how does one identify a good broker?

As per Mr Sanjay Pote, Managing Director, SHCIL Services Ltd, choosing a good broker is similar to finding a life partner. While choosing a broker, investors should look at his/her credentials, background of the management, how long the broker is in the industry, transparency of past transactions, check feedback and reviews by investors.

He further spoke about what a good broker does, whether you should opt for discounted or full service brokers, etc. Mr Sanjay Pote also informed about safe options to invest such as government bonds, securities, mutual funds, NPS, etc.

This is a partnered post.