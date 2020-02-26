App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 12:32 PM IST

New to investing? Here’s some valuable financial advice for you

Investors often find it difficult to trust their money with brokers, losing out on professional advice.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

Whether you are new or a seasoned investor, everyone wants to invest their hard-earned money in safe investment tools to create wealth.

Though a well-informed investor must have gathered a lot of experience in their investment journeys, a new investor requires hand-holding when it comes to personal finance, which makes it important to seek professional advice related to systematic investment planning.

Here, a share broker can play a pivotal role in giving direction towards sound financial planning and help investors put monies in relevant investment tools, depending upon the risk appetite.

That said, investors often find it difficult to trust their money with brokers, losing out on professional advice.

So, how does one identify a good broker?

As per Mr Sanjay Pote, Managing Director, SHCIL Services Ltd, choosing a good broker is similar to finding a life partner. While choosing a broker, investors should look at his/her credentials, background of the management, how long the broker is in the industry, transparency of past transactions, check feedback and reviews by investors.

He further spoke about what a good broker does, whether you should opt for discounted or full service brokers, etc. Mr Sanjay Pote also informed about safe options to invest such as government bonds, securities, mutual funds, NPS, etc.

This is a partnered post.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Features

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.