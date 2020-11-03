NatWest Group Announces Winners of the 10th NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards 2020

The NatWest Group India (formerly RBS India) the global capability centre of the NatWest Group, has recently announced the winners of the 10th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards.

Since its inception, NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards, have recognized some outstanding individuals and institutions who have gone beyond their ‘call of duty’ to make a demonstrable difference to our biodiversity and climate.

The awards have been divided into four categories, Green Warrior, Earth Guardian, Save The Species & Lifetime Achievement Award. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the eight winners were felicitated via a virtual ceremony that was graced by the Chief Guest, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Assistant Secretary General, UN and Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, N Sunil Kumar, Head Of Sustainable Banking, India, NatWest Group, Punit Sood, Head Of India, NatWest Group among others.

The Winners of this year’s prestigious NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards were: Anshu Pragyan Das from Odisha, Tambor Lyngdoh from Meghalaya, Naroat Singh Alawa & Chandra Pal Dhurvey from Madhya Pradesh in the Green Warrior Category. Mangrove Cell Maharashtra won the award in the Earth Guardian Category. Rashila P Vadher from Gujarat & Malsingh Jamara won the award in Save The Species award category whereas the biggest award of them all, the lifetime achievement award was bestowed upon Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury from Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, the honourable Chief Guest, Ms. Elizabeth Maruma, stated, “It is an honour to be able to witness the commitment and dedication of these outstanding individuals and institutions towards the conservation of India’s biodiversity over the years.”

Congratulating the winners, N Sunil Kumar, Head of Sustainable Banking, NatWest Group India, said

“It is my privilege to congratulate the eight intrepid individuals of the 2020 edition as the champions of earth, for their excellent work in the communities and ecosystems they impact. These are stellar examples to replicate.”

Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group, said, “The NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards is our modest effort to show our gratitude to some of India’s outstanding citizens who have been passionately working towards mitigating climate change and managing the planet’s biological diversity.”

